Summer Reading program was successful

The Pea Ridge Community Library celebrated the end of the Summer Reading Program with a splash!

The Summer Prize Party was held Saturday, Aug. 13, at the City Park and splashpad. Patrons enjoyed free food and water games. At the end of the party, several prizes were given away to participants of the reading program.

Over the course of June and July, our readers read for 22,722 minutes and 1,845 books.

There were 2,236 library visitors and 3,023 books checked out.

During June and July, the library hosted over 30 different programs and had 569 attendees.

Thank you to all of our readers and donors who made this Summer Reading Program a huge success!

•••

Editor's note: Allison Harrison is the social media and programs coordinator of the Pea Ridge Community Library. The opinions expressed are those of the writer. She can be reached at the library at 451-8442.