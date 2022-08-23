Recollections

50 Years Ago

Pea Ridge Graphic

Vol. 7 No. 34

Thursday, Aug. 24, 1972

Pea Ridge Schools will open for the 1972-1973 term Monday, Aug. 28. Superintendent Roy A. Roe said school will be dismissed at 11 a.m. Monday and no lunch will be served. He said buses will run regular routes for the 8:30 to 11 a.m. session.

Haskell Allen Walker, 70, a former mayor of Pea Ridge, died Friday. He served as mayor from 1961 to 1963.

Pea Ridge kindergarten is taking reservations. There is a $5 registration fee and $15 regular monthly tuition fee. Registration will be at First Baptist Church. Teachers are Mrs. Jeanie Howell and Mrs. Beverly Morrison.

40 Years Ago

Pea Ridge Graphic-Scene

Vol. 17 No. 34

Wednesday, Aug. 25, 1982

Pea Ridge City Marshal Loyd Pifer announced that Dave Fellows, who has been with the Pea Ridge Police Department previously, has been hired to replace patrolman Ed McBryde, who resigned to take a higher paying job as a truck driver.

The Pea Ridge School District 109 Board of trustees hired two new teachers and a custodian on Monday, the first day of school, and admitted 16 out-of-district students to enroll in school.

A check with city/town clerks in Pea Ridge country Tuesday indicated little action since last week on the political scene. Pea Ridge clerk Thelma Hall reports that Carl "Cotton" Carter picked up a petition but has not indicated his indications. He was mayor prior to the current mayor, Lester Hall.

30 Years Ago

Pea Ridge Country Times

Vol. 27 No. 34

Thursday, Aug. 27, 1992

The Pea Ridge United Fund will kick off its fall campaign on Sept. 12 and 13 with day-long softball games and entertainment, said general campaign chairman Beverly Morrison. The weekend event will be held at Pea Ridge Day Park on Weston Street.

A Pea Ridge Elementary School teacher, Carolyn Rhame, attended a summer workshop at the University of Arkansas in Fayetteville titled "Teaching Global Perspectives in Economic Education."

The Bank of Pea Ridge treated the Pea Ridge Blackhawk football team and coaches to hamburgers and more Friday after a spirited practice. The Blackhawks open their season at home Sept. 4 against Gravette.

20 Years Ago

The TIMES of Northeast Benton County

Vol. 37 No. 34

Wednesday, Aug. 21, 2002

School began Monday with lots of new faces -- approximately 100 new students, five new teachers and one new superintendent. Superintendent of schools Dr. Virgil Freeman said Monday was the smoothest day he has seen in 33 years in education.

School Board member Lonnie Barnett and Superintendent Virgil Freeman cooked hot dogs for the Elementary School picnic. More than 500 hot dogs were served to students and families. The PTO sponsored the picnic and solicited donations for it.

The Pea Ridge Blackhawks continue preparations for their 2002 high school football season opener on Sept. 6 at Green Forest.

10 Years Ago

The TIMES of Northeast Benton County

Vol. 47 No. 34

Wednesday, Aug. 22, 2012

Enrollment increased for the first day of school, said Pea Ridge school superintendent Rick Neal, but numbers will continue to change. There were about 1,700 students in the four campuses Monday.

School Resource Officer Cpl. Mitch Brown is ready to serve wit the newly-adorned Dodge Durango bedecked with Blackhawks, the school mascot fr Pea Ridge. The SRO program was recently reinstated at Pea Ridge.

One City Council seat in Pea Ridge and all Gateway council seats are contested. Three Garfield seats and two Little Flock seats are contested. In Pea Ridge, Mitzi Taylor has filed for the Ward @ position currently held by Steve Guthrie.