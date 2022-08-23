Pea Ridge Police Dept.

Thursday, Aug. 4

11:16 a.m. A resident of Slack Street reported his Republic garbage can was missing.

11:30 a.m. A resident of Crawford Street reported financial identity fraud involving a fraudulent charge on his bank statement.

Friday, Aug. 5

6:34 p.m. A resident of North Davis Street reported that someone had backed into her vehicle while it was in the parking lot at WalMart. As a result of the investigation, police issued a citation to Robert Raines, 72, Pea Ridge, in connection with leaving the scene of an accident involving property damage.

Monday, Aug. 8

8:42 a.m. Police received a report that several bags of garbage had been dumped on Greer Street. The incident is under investigation.

10:35 p.m. As a result of a traffic stop, police issued a citation to Nathan Hopper, 20, Pineville, Mo., in connection with possession of controlled substances Sch. IV and possession of drug paraphernalia and a warning for driving left of center.

Wednesday, Aug. 10

12:06 p.m. Police were dispatched to a residence on North Davis Street in reference to a trespass violation. As a result of the investigation, police issued a warning for criminal trespass to Casey Essic Fields, 37, Pea Ridge.

Friday, Aug. 12

8:01 a.m. Police were dispatched to Walmart Neighborhood Market in reference to found property. An employee turned in several debit/credit cards which had been left at the store.