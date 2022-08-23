OPINION: Hawks open 2022 campaign, resume cross county rivalry

After a two-year hiatus, Pea Ridge and Gravette will once again take the field against other in football, though this will mark the first non-conference game between the two in several decades.

The Hawks moved up in 2007 from 3A to 4A and played 12 straight seasons with Gravette on the schedule until the Hawks' ascension into 5A football briefly interrupted the rivalry.

Pea Ridge managed to take seven of the 12 contests fought from 2007 to 2019, the last year Pea Ridge was in the 4A. Oddly enough, the Hawks' home record against the Lions is 2-4 while winning five of the six contests in Gravette. Pea Ridge has won the last four contests by an average score of 43-11.

That was then, and this is now. Both schools are coming off 1-9 records albeit Gravette's was earned in a lower classification.

Gravette has a very young squad with more than 50 players in the freshman and sophomore classes with very few seniors. The Hawks sport the same youth movement with a youth dominated roster.

Senior quarterback Rhett Hilger was pressed into service in 2021 with no prior experience at that position, but passed for 1,200 yards and 13 touchdowns. He also picked up six touchdowns via rushing. The Gravette coach Kelby Bohannon believes Hilger will be much improved in 2022, being able to throw from the pocket or on the run.

Junior Kyler Austin figures to be the Lions' chief rusher, averaging a touchdown a game last year until an injury ended his season after six games. A 300-pound bench presser, Austin relies on bulldozing power rather than speed to do the most damage offensively. Move in senior Justin Trucks is looking to contribute at many positions. Senior Mason Meeker is thought to be the best receiver on the Lions' roster. On the line, sophomore Morgan Dagley is the strongest and biggest at 270 lbs. The Lions will rotate a lot of linemen in, and while they have worked hard on their strength, their lines are not particularly big with many line starters under 200 lbs.

Most of the returning experience on Gravette's roster is with the offensive side of the ball, with the defense having the most holes to fill. The Lions are looking to getting back to prominence after averaging only two wins a year over the past four seasons. Gravette was routinely qualifying for the playoffs for most seasons prior to 2016.

Gravette replaced Siloam Springs on the Hawks' non-conference schedule and while the Lions cannot match the size and depth of the 6A Panthers, they will be a scrappy lot with youth and optimism on their side. It will take the Blackhawks' best effort to disappoint the Lions in 2022.

Pea Ridge has started out as a 6-point underdog on the computer predictions relative to the game Friday. However, the game will not be fought with computers this coming Friday, but by high school boys on the gridiron. Personally, I like the Hawks' chances.

The year of the underdog

The CBS MaxPreps computer has already rated all 200 football teams among Arkansas high schools, and has determined who will win and who will loose based on past performances. For the data submitted before the 2022 season, the Hawks will rank as underdogs in every game they are scheduled to play in 2022, making every game the Hawks win an upset.

Of course, should the Hawks get into the win column, those wins will rapidly change future expectations. High school performances are extremely hard to predict due to the many variable situations that exist in any high school program.

Player injuries can radically derail a team from reaching its potential. Players who don't improve as much as expected, or players who improve far more than expected can turn predictions on their head. Players who move in, move out, or transfer can have a major impact on a teams outlook.

In the 2016 playoffs, the Hawks were forecast to be more than 20-point losers to the defending 4A champion Nashville Scrappers, who hadn't lost in two years and were playing at home. Instead it was the Hawks emerging with a more than 20-point victory to confound the experts.

I have listed the 2022 schedule and how the computers have predicted each game to come out.

MaxPreps Predictions 2022 Schedule

Aug. 26^Gravette by 6 over Pea Ridge

Sept. 9^Huntsville by 6 over Pea Ridge

Sept. 16^Gentry by 14 over Pea Ridge

Sept. 23^Prairie Grove by 28 over Pea Ridge

Sept. 30^Dardanelle by 8 over Pea Ridge

Oct. 7^Alma by 15 over Pea Ridge

Oct. 14^Shiloh by 44 over Pea Ridge

Oct. 21^Clarksville by 2 over Pea Ridge

Oct. 28^Farmington by 27 over Pea Ridge

Nov. 4^Harrison by 32 over Pea Ridge

•••

