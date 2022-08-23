OPINION: Each person’s influence has value

Each of us is a compilation of the many people who have shaped, molded us -- parents, grandparents, elder siblings, aunts, uncles, teachers, neighbors.

Some people intentionally shape us, teaching specific lessons, and others teach even without realizing it.

Sometimes, the lessons set an example of what we want to achieve and other times, they show us a darker side of life leaving us with a determination to not make the same mistakes.

With the return of the school year and athletic practice in full swing, with teachers and coaches spending many hours with the students in their care, let us consider their influence on our children. There are others, too, in the school system -- bus drivers, janitors, cafeteria workers. All of these people influence the students and their demeanor makes an impression.

What can parents do to thank, to encourage the people serving their children, and thereby themselves throughout the school year?

A thank you note, a treat, a smile or handshake would not go amiss. When picking up your child or grandchild from school, do you intentionally try to wave to or smile at those caring for them? Each of us is encouraged by another's joy.

We may say each man is an island, but, the quote actually comes from a poem by John Donne written in the 17th century stating that we are not solitary, but are instead, a vital part of the larger community.

"No man is an island entire of itself; every man

is a piece of the continent, a part of the main;

if a clod be washed away by the sea, Europe

is the less, as well as if a promontory were, as

well as any manner of thy friends or of thine

own were; any man's death diminishes me,

because I am involved in mankind.

And therefore never send to know for whom

the bell tolls; it tolls for thee." (Meditation XVII, Devotions upon Emergent Occasions)

Each of us has a role to play, a responsibility to fulfill. We've bought into a lie when we believe only certain people, certain professions have value. Each person, each job, each (legal) profession has value and should be respected.

Florida worked at my Grandmother's house. She was always cheerful, smiling, laughing in a quiet, gentle way. She was a model of kindness. She shared joy and peace and influenced me in ways I didn't realize when I was younger.

Sometimes (in fact, far too often), we're too full of ourselves and what we think we've accomplished on our own to see the influence of others in our lives.

As adults, do we think of the kindergarten or first-grade teacher who inspired and taught us and encouraged a love of learning? Do we recognize the life-long influence teachers have on us and on our children?

Using a well-worn metaphor, let us not fail to see the forest for the trees. Today is important. It is a building block on which tomorrow is constructed. Our children's school years and the people in them are not an end in themselves, but are the foundation for a life of learning and being productive, satisfied and contributing citizens.

