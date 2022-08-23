Obituaries for the Aug. 24, 2022, edition of The Pea Ridge TIMES

Floy Jean Glasscock

Floy Jean Glasscock, 77, of Rogers, Ark., died Aug. 15, 2022, in Northwest Medical Center in Bentonville. She was born July 4, 1945 in Thornton, Ark., to Edward Elver Hornaday and Nancy Julia Wagnon Hornaday.

She married Albert Junior Glasscock July 17, 1965. She was a homemaker and a secretary for Al's Fence Company. Floy enjoyed crocheting, quilting, fishing on Grand Lake and trips to the casino.

She was preceded in death by her parents; her husband, Albert Glasscock; her son, Jeffrey "JD" Glasscock and a brother, Edward Hornaday.

Survivors are her daughter, Debra Glasscock of Rogers; siblings, Janette Tyus of Calera, Okla., Charles Hornaday and wife, Nancy of Bellfountain, Ore., and twin brother, Roy Hornaday and wife Dian of Winston, Ore.

Graveside service is set for 10 a.m. Saturday, Aug. 20, 2022, in Buttram Chapel Cemetery, Pea Ridge.

There is no visitation scheduled.

Arrangements are by Sisco Funeral Home in Pea Ridge.

Dorothy M. Hill

Dorothy M. Hill, 84, of Rogers, Ark., died Aug. 19, 2022, in Mercy Hospital in Rogers. She was born March 5, 1938, in Hazzard County, Ken., to Ford McIntosh, Sr. and Bertha Pennington McIntosh.

Dorothy was a homemaker who loved to bake cakes and owned the first snowcone truck in Rogers. She enjoyed feeding her squirrels at her house and above all loved her kids, grandkids and family very much.

She was preceded in death by her parents; her husband of 53 years, Jimmy Don Jones; and siblings, Sarah McIntosh, Ford McIntosh, Jr. and Dorce Pennington.

Survivors are her children, Paul Hill and wife Pam of Rogers, Lora Houck and husband Kenny of Rogers and Ja Donna Hahn and husband Jason of Garfield; siblings, Kenneth Ray McIntosh and wife Trish of Rogers, Wayne McIntosh of Rogers and Donald Gene McIntosh and wife Shirley of San Jose, Ill.; grandchildren, Misty, Kaleb, Katina, Preston, Brielle, Apryle, Kindzie and Journee; and great-grandchildren, Kynli, Bentley, Jace, Hayden, Jackson, Olivia, Holly, Annlea and Dallas.

A private family graveside will be held at Twelve Corners Cemetery at a later date.

Arrangements are by Sisco Funeral Home in Pea Ridge.

William G. Krizsan

William G. Krizsan, 82, died Aug. 19, 2022. He was born Nov.7, 1939.

He was known as a good man. He was loved.

Arrangements are under the care of Rollins Funeral Home in Rogers (www.RollinsFuneral.com).

