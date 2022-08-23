Meet the Blackhawk football coaches for 2022

HS Football

Head Blackhawk football coach Brey Cook has been in the position for two years.

A native of Springdale, he majored in sport management and was the run game coordinator at Southwest Baptist University.

He played football in high school for Har-Ber High School in Springdale, was a former offensive lineman at the University of Arkansas, and signed with the Washington Redskins in 2015.

Professional Football

Cook said he is in education "to create a competitive team built on family, details, intensity, graduation, hard work and toughness."

Hobby or fun fact about you? "I am currently having the Best Day of My Life."

Cody Alexander

Offensive coordinator, quarterbacks coach Cody Alexander has been with the Blackhawks for seven years.

Before coming to Pea Ridge, he was in Mena and Berryville.

Alexander participated in football and basketball in high school and football at Arkansas Tech University.

He teaches PE and coaches football.

Hobby or fun fact about you? "I like to travel, attend sporting events, and drag races!"

Max Hotelling

Defensive coordinator Max Hotelling has been with Pea Ridge for one year.

From Rogers, he attended Huntsville High School and Missouri State University..

He played football in high school and while at Central Methodist University.

Hobby or fun fact about you? "Enjoy hunting and fishing."

C. Kennard

C. Kennard is the special teams coordinator/wide receivers/outside linebackers.

This is his first year at Pea Ridge, eighth year teaching and 13th year coaching.

A native of Nixa, Mo., he earned a bachelor's of art from the University of Arkansas. He has worked at Nixa, Mo., High School (2010-2011), Glendale, Mo., High School (2012), Rogers Heritage High School (2013), Central Junior High School, Springdale (2014), Harrison High School (2015), and Huntsville High School (2016-2022).

He participated in football and track at Nixa High School and played football at Avila University, Kansas City, Mo.

He is in education because "I love to build relationships with young people and do everything I can to help them reach their full potential. One of the best ways to do that is through athletics, in my opinion. You go through so much in an athletic career to have such an impact on helping them become their best selves. The classroom is even more important because you can help students discover their strengths and interests and challenge them to find what inspires them. Ultimately we want them to become great citizens in their communities, moms, dads, husbands and wives."

His hobbies include going to the mountains to hike and fly fish; hanging out with my wife, Sara, and doing whatever my daughter Harper tells me to do; and Kansas City Chiefs football.

Jacob Meyers

Meyers, teacher and football high school assistant/and junior high head coach, has been here six years.

A native of West Memphis, he studied international relations theory, and has taught at Berryville High School.

He participated in high school baseball, football, track and college baseball.

Meyers is in education because "I enjoy being with the kids and developing relationships, and feel like I truly make a difference for kids."

Hobby or fun fact about you? "I love traveling the U.S. and world, hunting and fishing and being with my family."

Josh Reynolds

Reynolds is assistant varsity football coach and head coach for Lady Blackhawks softball.

He has been at Pea Ridge for 16 years.

Reynolds grew up in Harrison, Ark., and has a degree in history/education and coaching.

He played football and baseball at Harrison High School and played college baseball at College of the Ozarks.

He said he is in education because "I enjoy being around kids.

Hobby or fun fact about you? "In my free time I like to be with my family and work on our farm."

Jason Upton

In his third year at Pea Ridge, Jason Upton is assistant football coach, offensive line and head boys track coach.

Upton was a member of the Class of '96 of Rogers High School. He earned a bachelors in mathametics and a masters in teaching from the University of Arkansas.

Upton played football at Rogers High School and was a walk on at the University of Arkasnas.

He said he is in education "living for the next moment, I love the spontaneous display of emotion that happens when kids succeed."

Hobby or fun fact about you? "Traveling is my hobby. My fun fact is that I'm left handed, but I taught myself to throw shot and discus right handed for the benefit of our athletes."

Matt Easterling

Matt Easterling, assistant junior high football coach is in his 18th year at Pea Ridge High School.

A native of Pea Ridge, he earned a bachelors in physical education health and wellness and taught and coached at East Newton, Mo., High School before returning to Pea Ridge.

In high school he played football and baseball. He played baseball in college.

Easterling said he is in education and coaching "because it is my passion."

Hobby or fun fact about you? "The great outdoors -- hiking, kayaking -- and watching Cardinal baseball."

John E. King

John E. King, assistant football coach and assistant track coach, is in his 36th year teaching and coaching at Pea Ridge schools.

King, a native of Charleston, spent his time in ROTC during college at Arkansas Tech University where he earned a degree in health and physical education.

He played football and baseball in high school.

King had a winning record as Blackhawk baseball coach with more than 500 wins by the time he retired in 2018.

Fun fact: He broke both arms at the same time when he was in ninth grade.

