Man arrested

On Aug. 18, 2022, officers of the Pea Ridge Police Department attempted to stop a vehicle for speeding on Slack Street near Barris Lane. The vehicle drove right of the roadway and then back onto the roadway and failed to yield, turning northbound onto Weston Street and proceeding to 452 Weston Street, otherwise known as Pea Ridge Self Storage.

The driver, identified as white male Bryan Gibson, immediately got out of his vehicle and officers noticed signs of intoxication including the odor of intoxicants, and lack of balance. Gibson was ordered back into his vehicle numerous times before complying. During the stop, officers learned that Mr. Gibson did not have a driver's license in his possession because the Little Flock Police Department took his license. Officers later learned Mr. Gibson was arrested for DWI by the LFPD earlier this month and his driver's license was seized as a result.

During the stop, Mr. Gibson got out of his vehicle again and was ordered to get back in the vehicle, but Mr. Gibson verbally refused numerous times to comply with the officer. For safety, the officer attempted to detained Mr. Gibson since he was being uncooperative and Mr. Gibson pushed the officer's hand away, then tried to go inside the business where he also resides. Mr. Gibson was ordered numerous times to stop and he refused. It was clear that Mr. Gibson was attempting to flee the officer by entering the building since Mr. Gibson had his keys in hand and was attempting to unlock the door.

In conjunction with Mr Gibson's previous behavior, refusal to submit to the officer's orders, and physical resistance given to the officer, the officer drew his taser and warned Mr. Gibson numerous times that he would deploy the taser if Mr. Gibson did not comply with his orders. Mr. Gibson refused to comply and continued to attempt entering the business in an apparent attempt to escape from the officer. As a result, the officer deployed the taser and subsequently subdued Mr. Gibson without significant injury to any party involved.

The Little Flock Police Department also arrived to assist during the arrest and the Pea Ridge Ambulance was called to the scene to assess Mr. Gibson after taser deployment in accordance with department policy.

Mr. Gibson later refused all DWI-related tests.

As a result of this traffic stop, which began for the violation of speeding, Bryan Gibson was charged with speeding, failure to yield to an emergency vehicle, obstructing governmental operations, resisting arrest, DWI, refusal to submit – DWI testing, and violation of an interlock device restriction, and booked into the Benton County Jail.