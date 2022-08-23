Lighted crosswalks to be installed

Cross walks with flashing lights will be installed on West Pickens Road (Arkansas Highway 94) across the street from the Junior High School and slightly west of the school property, thanks to a cooperative effort between the city and state.

Street Department superintendent Nathan See told the City Council he had been working with representatives from the Arkansas Department of Transportation for six or seven months trying to get the cross walks -- RRFBs -- rectangle rapid flashing beacons.

"Custom Pavement is the proprietary provider," See told the council during the regular meeting Tuesday, Aug. 16. He said Custom Pavement will do the installation.

"This will create a safer route for pedestrian traffic," See said.

"This is exciting," council member Ginger Larsen said.

Ordinance 767 authorizing the city to waive competitive bidding and purchase the RRFB systems equipment at a cost of $32,500 and authorizing the mayor to execute any and all documents. The emergency clause was also approved, allowing execution of the ordinance to be immediate.

Two Traffic & Parking Control Co. (TAPCO) solar-powered RFB systems with four pole-mounted lights will be installed. One will be just east of Hayden Road (Arkansas Highway 265) crossing West Pickens and the other will cross Pickens just east of St. Clair Street, west of the Junior High School. A sign on St. Clair will be added warning vehicles turning right to yield to pedestrians. A sidewalk is planned on the north side of West Pickens in front of Arlington Subdivision.