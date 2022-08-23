City votes against paying insurance premium

Using a state statute that allows cities to offer insurance to retiring city employees who meet age and length of service prerequisites, City Council members approved an ordinance offering city insurance to retiring employees at the cost of the employees.

Council members declined to pay the insurance premium, saying it was not being a good steward of city finances and that most of the constituents who contacted them were not in favor of it.

Out-going mayor Jackie Crabtree, who announced his retirement earlier this year and did not file for re-election, had asked the council to consider paying his portion of the premium in addition to his retirement. He had said he would pay for his wife's premium.

State law mandates the city pay the retirement benefit of one-half of the mayor's current salary for the remainder of his life. As the mayor earns $50,000, the city will pay him $25,000 a year.

The insurance premium is about $500 according to city officials.

Meeting an hour before the regular City Council meeting Tuesday in a committee of the whole meeting, council members said they had heard from people in the city who were opposed to the city paying for the insurance premium.

"The general consensus is that this is not anything that's ever been offered to them through their place of business," Cody Keene, council member, said. "I've been contacted by many people, many retirees, who said that was above and beyond and we shouldn't pay insurance on top of the retirement."

Several members of the public were present and spoke.

"I'm a retired teacher," said Margaret Cheek, adding that her husband is also a retired teacher. "We both pay our insurance out of our monthly retirement check. We're blessed to have the insurance we have. We pay our own... every month it comes out of our paycheck."

She said the teacher retirement system is also a state entity.

"The thing some folks are missing," Merrill White said, "is that the mayor being able to participate in the municipal insurance is in itself a blessing. That's already there as a given."

Arkansas Act 644 of 1995 permits any municipal official or employee 55 years of age or older who has completed 20 years of service to the municipality and who is receiving a retirement benefit form the Arkansas Local Police and Fire Retirement System, Arkansas Public Employees Retirement System or a local pension fund may continue to participate in the municipality's health care plan. In 2009, Act 1279 required municipalities to establish the criteria for eligibility as a retiree.

The question facing Pea Ridge City Council members was whether to pay the mayor's portion of the insurance. City attorney Shane Perry said whatever decision was made would affect all future retiring city employees who meet the requirements and therefore the city budget.

"If you do it for one, you must do it for all," Perry counseled the council.

"When you retired from Walmart, how much insurance did you get," Cindy Putzier asked the mayor, saying she got 18 months of insurance when she retired from Walmart. "We have other needs in the city. That's what our last tax increase was supposed to be for."

"My dilemma is that I feel like the benefit of being a long-term city employee, whether it's the city or administration," Ginger Larsen, council member, said. "We need to look at what our benefit plan looks like. We want people to work for the city that want to work for the city; and so, for me personally, I don't have a problem with an ordinance allowing people to stay on municipal insurance, but they should pay premiums them self."

"If you've put 20 years of service, there's something to be rewarded. We should be thankful for that, whether we agree in politics, and whether we agree with management style," she said. "As a mayor, you were elected lots of times by the same people who are sitting out here. My personal opinion doesn't matter. Moving forward, we want the city to be a place where people want to work."

"I don't think we should be footing the bill for insurance," she said, "and from the feedback I've received, most of the people didn't want that either."

Leslie Vest, a volunteer for the Pea Ridge Community Library, said she worked in the insurance industry before becoming a stay-at-home mother.

"Is this just for you or are we setting a precedent," Vest asked, asking whether a cost projection had been done on other potentially eligible employees and the cost to the city. "I just don't see how this is fiscally possible."

Nadine Telgemeier asked what would happen if the city council does not pass the ordinance.

Perry said that employees who qualify would not be able to continue to participate in the insurance plan even when willing to pay 100% of their premium. He explained that if the ordinance is to be passed, council members have two options. The employee can pay his or her own premium or the city can pay the premium for the retiring employee.

During the City Council meeting, Keene made a motion to approve the ordinance with the first option, proving the insurance with the employee paying the premium. It was seconded by White and approved unanimously without the emergency clause.