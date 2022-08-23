Cautious optimism permeates Blackhawk camp

Headed into head coach Brey Cook's second year at the helm of the Pea Ridge Blackhawks, cautious optimism permeates the players laboring to prepare for the 2022 football season.

"I think we will see a better team on the field this fall," Cook said, "though I would like to have more numbers, the 58 players we have on the roster have put in a lot of work beginning with spring training and continuing through this summer."

The Hawks are coming off a 1-9 season, their second year of playing 5A class football. After having a great seven years of going deep into the playoffs as a 4A team, the Blackhawks haven't had much success competing with the bigger, deeper and quicker teams populating the 5A West.

With major poll providers picking Pea Ridge to finish last in the 5A West, the Blackhawks have been hard at work to shore up their deficiencies. The offensive line in 2022 will be mostly a veteran crew with junior standout Gavin Dixon back to quarterback the Hawks. Dixon threw for nearly 2,000 yards in 2021.

Pea Ridge is fresh off an Aug. 16 scrimmage with Elkins. In the first two quarters, Dixon amassed 160 yards completing 11 passes, throwing for one score while rushing for a touchdown himself. Of that encounter Cook said, "We accomplished what we needed to. They performed as expected, playing hard throughout."

While Dixon lost some excellent receivers through graduation, several good players return with a strong supporting cast as well. Junior receiver Kayden Rains (6'1") ranks as the best Hawk as far as moving through the routes, with receivers Evan Anderson (6'2" Sr.) and Austin James (6'2" Jr.) having good hands and making great targets. Versatile senior Jonathan Lyons will get some chances to gather in catches as well. Rains had the most catches against Elkins (5) for 92 yards. Anderson snagged four for 53 yards and a touchdown.

Three juniors hope to combine to improve their running game from a year ago, led by Seth Foster and including Cody Morales and Bowen Phillips.

Cook is confident the offensive line will show improvement with a number of veteran players back in the fold. Tackles Mason Harling (Sr. 6'2" 280 lbs.) and Peyton Carney (Soph. 6'2" 260 lbs.) will anchor the line with senior center Connor Pierce back for his third year starting at center for Pea Ridge. Juniors Ryan Kahrl (5'9" 200 lbs.) and Austin Quillen (6'2" 220 lbs.) and seniorPayton Upton (6'1" 300 lbs.) will be seeing a lot of time in at guard, and could play at other positions as well.

The defense had the most holes to fill from 2021, with only two starters back. Senior defensive ends Isaac Whitehall (5'10" 175 lbs.) and Jason Breyer (6'0" 205 lbs.) are expected to hold those spots down. A lot of personnel will be counted on to get the defense to gel, with several from the offensive line expected to play two-ways.

Lyons brings the most experience back from 2021 in the linebacking slot, and will see a lot of action alongside senior linebacker Malachi Bierman (5'9" 190 lbs). Several others will be counted on to contribute in the position, including seniors Luke Vandermolen (5'11" 200 lbs.), Clovis Hance (5'10" 185 lbs.) and Andrew Shackleford 6'0" 170 lbs.). Junior brothers Mason and Nathan Jones (both 5"10" 160 lbs.) will rotate in for some playing time.

With regards to the 2022 season, Cook felt that "the schedule will be tough. We will see how much we can grow and improve."

Preseason polls have pegged Pea Ridge to finish last in the 5A West and will be seen as underdogs in every game on their schedule. They are currently seen as 6-point underdogs to Gravette in the season opener Aug. 26.