Blackhawks start slowly, rally back to test Elkins

Brey Cook remarked that his Blackhawks: "For the most part, got done what we wanted, and we had performances that matched what we expected."

Pea Ridge hosted two quarters of a scrimmage played under normal conditions against the Elkins Elks, with the weather shortened second half becoming more like practice conditions.

"I'm proud of the boys for their efforts, not only tonight but since we came into camp," Cook said. "We haven't lost anyone since the group came on the first day, and that is unusual."

The Hawks started the day on defense and held the Elks on a three-and-out on their first possession. The Hawks didn't have the ball long as a major penalty on Pea Ridge forced a punt to the Elks.

The Hawks pushed the Elks back 5 yards on the first play, then batted down a pass on second and 15. The Elks' quarterback was then sacked when the Hawks' defense blew through, pushing the Elks back 4 more yards to a fourth and 19, leading to a second punt.

Junior Seth Foster then sparked the Hawks, with a first down 7-yard run. After a subsequent Elks' penalty gave the Hawks a first down, another dash by Foster netted 16 more yards and a first down near midfield. After two rushing plays were shut down by the Elks, quarterback Gavin Dixon tossed a 43-yard bomb to Caden Thompson who took it in traffic down to the Elks' 15. A running play netted the Hawks 5 yards to the 10 but a fumble on the play stopped the drive, allowing the Elks to retake possession.

The reprieve given the Elks seemed to invigorate the guests as they passed in excess of 10 yards on their first three plays to grab a first down on their own 44. Three Elkins running plays picked up 26 yards to the Hawks' 32. A penalty on first down against Elkins left them at their own 40, but a 9-yard run and a 14-yard pass on fourth down set the Elks first and 10 on the Pea Ridge 14. A short ground gain was followed by a 13-yard air strike into the end zone, giving the visitors a 6-0 lead as the first quarter clock expired. The PAT kick was true and Elkins took the lead at 7-0.

The Hawks couldn't get much offense going on their next possession with only a penalty against Elkins and an 8-yard Dixon to Thompson pass moving the ball. On fourth down, the Hawks went for it, but the pass was dropped, giving the Elks great position on the Hawks 44. Mixing running and passing plays, the Elks drove the 44 yards in five plays with the score coming on a 12-yard pass. The kick was accurate, pushing the Elks further ahead 14-0 with 8:12 left in the half.

A 4-yarder from Dixon to Evan Anderson followed by a 21-yarder to Brayden Wright got the Hawks untracked as they took a first down on their own 45. Another Dixon pass was taken down by Evan Anderson, this one for 15 yards to get inside Elks' territory at the 42. Foster then picked up 3 yards up the middle followed by an 8-yard pass to Bowen Phillips to the Elks' 31. A penalty against the Elks moved the ball to the 16. Dixon then had a 1-yard run, before he faked a handoff on second down, then bolted up the middle to dash untouched into the end zone for the Hawks' first score. The kick was good, cutting the deficit to 14-7 with 4:15 left in the quarter.

Elkins then used one rushing play and four passes, all completed, to drive 70 yards on five plays. The last play was a 46-yard bomb to hit the end zone and restore the guests' 14-point lead. The PAT kick came with 2:06 left, giving Elkins a 21-7 lead.

Though time was against them, the Hawks got busy and put together another scoring drive, being led off by a Dixon to Foltz pass that covered 6 yards. Two plays later, Dixon hooked up with Foltz again to pick up 31 yards to the Elks' 15. Dixon ran down to the Elks' 1 on the next play, but the rush was nullified with a penalty, pushing the Hawks back to the Elks' 28. The bad news was quickly forgotten after Dixon hooked up with Foltz again for a 28-yard gainer to the end zone and another score. The kick was good but the Hawks still trailed, 21-14 with less than a minute left.

Two incomplete passes and a run was all the Elks could get and they had to punt. A short punt gave the Hawks the ball on their own 40, but with very little time remaining. An Elkins defender decided to stop a Hawk passing play with illegal interference. The ball was placed at the Elks' 45 with only one second remaining. Dixon had no open receivers so he sprinted downfield, covering 27 yards to get inside the 20 before being stopped by the defense, ending the half.

The Hawks will now open their official campaign by hosting the Gravette Lions in non-conference action this Friday. Game to begin at 7 p.m.