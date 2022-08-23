Blackhawks show pride in all teams; raise money for cheer

Blackhawk athletes -- from Pee Week to varsity -- were introduced to the community Friday, Aug. 19, in Blackhawk Stadium to the delight of cheering fans.
Many prizes were won with raffle tickets sold by Blackhawk cheerleaders for one of the teams fundraising events.
Students and student athletes introduced were from the band; the color guard; seventh-grade, junior and senior high football; youth cheer; youth football; girls and boys golf; seventh-grade, junior and senior high cheer cheer; seventh-grade, junior and senior high volleyball; girls and boys cross country; girls and boys track; the mountain biking team; girls and boys basketball; softball and baseball.