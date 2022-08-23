Sign in
Replica edition News Sports Opinion Obituaries Church Special Sections Photos Contact Us Email Updates
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

Blackhawks show pride in all teams; raise money for cheer

Raise money for Blackhawk cheer by From Staff Reports | August 23, 2022 at 8:00 a.m.
TIMES photographs by Annette Beard Blackhawk Pride Night 2022 was celebrated Friday, Aug. 19, 2022, as the school year and athletic seasons kick off. Members of teams walked through the inflatable Hawk head, lined up in front of the bleachers and their names were announced.

Blackhawk athletes -- from Pee Week to varsity -- were introduced to the community Friday, Aug. 19, in Blackhawk Stadium to the delight of cheering fans.

Many prizes were won with raffle tickets sold by Blackhawk cheerleaders for one of the teams fundraising events.

Students and student athletes introduced were from the band; the color guard; seventh-grade, junior and senior high football; youth cheer; youth football; girls and boys golf; seventh-grade, junior and senior high cheer cheer; seventh-grade, junior and senior high volleyball; girls and boys cross country; girls and boys track; the mountain biking team; girls and boys basketball; softball and baseball.

photo TIMES photographs by Annette Beard Blackhawk cheerleaders and band members saluted for the Pledge of Allegiance to the American flag and the playing of the National Anthem Friday night at the beginning of Blackhawk Pride Night.
photo TIMES photographs by Annette Beard Pee Wee cheerleaders walked through the Hawk head (with some jumping to touch the beak) in preparation for being presented to the Blackhawk fans in the bleachers.
photo TIMES photographs by Annette Beard There were many donated items raffled during Blackhawk Pride Night. Buckets were labeled with prizes for the raffle tickets. Blackhawk Pride Night is a fundraiser for the Blackhawk cheerleaders. Many volunteers work the event.
photo TIMES photographs by Annette Beard Volunteers manned the concessions booth at Blackhawk Pride Night Friday, Aug. 19, 2022.
photo TIMES photographs by Annette Beard Blackhawk burgers were grilled by Norman Keene and coach Trent Loyd Friday night for Blackhawk fans.

Print Headline: Blackhawks show pride in all teams

ADVERTISEMENT

Sponsor Content

ADVERTISEMENT

Recommended for you

Strong preparing for season opener
by Jason Avery
Moving from one SEC school to another has become norm
by Bob Holt
Serena's opponent, Kovinic, 'honored' to face her at U.S. Open
by Howard Fendrich
Keselowski, 14 others vying for last 2 NASCAR playoff spots
by Mark Long
Schauffele's burst cuts into Scheffler lead at East Lake
by Doug Ferguson
ADVERTISEMENT