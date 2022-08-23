Blackhawks show pride in all teams; raise money for cheer

Blackhawk athletes -- from Pee Week to varsity -- were introduced to the community Friday, Aug. 19, in Blackhawk Stadium to the delight of cheering fans.

Many prizes were won with raffle tickets sold by Blackhawk cheerleaders for one of the teams fundraising events.

Students and student athletes introduced were from the band; the color guard; seventh-grade, junior and senior high football; youth cheer; youth football; girls and boys golf; seventh-grade, junior and senior high cheer cheer; seventh-grade, junior and senior high volleyball; girls and boys cross country; girls and boys track; the mountain biking team; girls and boys basketball; softball and baseball.

TIMES photographs by Annette Beard Blackhawk cheerleaders and band members saluted for the Pledge of Allegiance to the American flag and the playing of the National Anthem Friday night at the beginning of Blackhawk Pride Night.



TIMES photographs by Annette Beard Pee Wee cheerleaders walked through the Hawk head (with some jumping to touch the beak) in preparation for being presented to the Blackhawk fans in the bleachers.



TIMES photographs by Annette Beard There were many donated items raffled during Blackhawk Pride Night. Buckets were labeled with prizes for the raffle tickets. Blackhawk Pride Night is a fundraiser for the Blackhawk cheerleaders. Many volunteers work the event.



TIMES photographs by Annette Beard Volunteers manned the concessions booth at Blackhawk Pride Night Friday, Aug. 19, 2022.

