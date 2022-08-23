Blackhawk Jr. High football team 2022

Jersey No.^Name^Grade
No. 2^Logan Leudtke^9th
No. 4/3^Mason Singh^9th
No. 8^Landon Perry^9th
No. 12^Brayden Carranza^8th
No. 13/14^Nicholas Allen^9th
No. 19/17^Tristan German^9th
No. 20^Jace Benge^9th
No. 21^T.J. Barrett^9th
No. 22^T.J. Dicken^9th
No. 26^Evan Wilkerson^9th
No. 27^Ethan Hunley^9th
No. 30^Edwyn Munoz^9th
No. 31^J.J. Dicken^9th
No. 32^Darrin Fletcher^9th
No. 33^Alexander Rico^9th
No. 34^Cade Perry^9th
No. 35/15^Tucker Wickham^8th
No. 36^Colt Perry^8th
No. 37^Landon Henson^8th
No. 38^Keegan Perryman^8th
No. 39^Nathan King^8th
No. 55^Noah Darnell^8th
No. 59^Josias Rodriguez^8th
No. 61^Mason Blanchett^9th
No. 62^Karson Peyton^8th
No. 63^James Fuller^9th
No. 65^Kayden Perkins^9th
No.67^Kahner Ketkeorasmy^8th
No. 68^Rohan Force^8th
No. 69^Travis Stacy^9th
No. 72^Kaine Cray^9th
No. 74^Josh Brown^9th
No. 75^Halen Wallace^9th
No. 76^Caedmon Allen^8th
No. 77^Cooper Reynolds^8th
No. 79^Hunter Dew^9th
No. 80^Airam Espinoza^8th
No. 82^Langston Williams^8th
No. 83^William Dodson^8th
No. 84^Maddux Griesenhauer^9th
No. 85^Tucker Wood^8th
No. 86^Carson Summit^8th