TIMES photograph by Annette Beard
Football practice photos
TIMES photograph by Annette Beard
Sophomore Peyton Carney, No. 78, will be a starter again this year for the Blackhawks.
TIMES photograph by Annette Beard
Blackhawk junior Seth Foster, far right, weaves around the defensive as they're stopped by offensive linemen.
TIMES photograph by Annette Beard
No.61^Connor Pierce^Sr.
No. 50^Mason Harling^12
TIMES photograph by Annette Beard
Blackhawk junior Gavin Dixon, No. 15, is the quarterback.
TIMES photograph by Annette Beard
Junior Gavin Dixon catches the snap and prepares to pass during practice recently.
TIMES photograph by Annette Beard
TIMES photograph by Annette Beard
Coach Max Hotelling advises junior Austin Quillen and senior Mason Harling during practice recently.
TIMES photograph by Annette Beard
Blackhawks Jonathan Lyons, senior, and Mason Wolfenden, junior, wait their turn for play during practice recently.
TIMES photograph by Annette Beard
Blackhawk seniors Rylee Quick and Luke Vandermolen
TIMES photograph by Annette Beard
TIMES photograph by Annette Beard
No. 15^Gavin Dixon^Jr.
TIMES photograph by Annette Beard
Senior Kayden Rains watches as junior Gavin Dixon
TIMES photograph by Annette Beard
Seth Foster carries
TIMES photograph by Annette Beard
Blackhawk senior Connor Pierce prepares to snap the ball to quarterback Gavin Dixon during practice recently as offense and defense line up against one another.
TIMES photograph by Annette Beard
TIMES photograph by Annette Beard
Blackhawks Tyce Evenson, sophomore, and Mason Wolfenden, junior, wait their turn for play during practice recently.
TIMES photograph by Annette Beard
Blackhawk senior Mason Harling blocks senior Malachi Bierman during practice recently.
TIMES photograph by Annette Beard
Malachi Bierman blocks Mason Jones preventing him from stopping Seth Foster running the ball during practice recently.
Print Headline: Blackhawk football workouts
