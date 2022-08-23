Sign in
Blackhawk football workouts

by Annette Beard | August 23, 2022 at 8:00 a.m.
Football practice photos

photo TIMES photograph by Annette Beard Sophomore Peyton Carney, No. 78, will be a starter again this year for the Blackhawks.
photo TIMES photograph by Annette Beard Blackhawk junior Seth Foster, far right, weaves around the defensive as they're stopped by offensive linemen.
photo TIMES photograph by Annette Beard No.61^Connor Pierce^Sr. No. 50^Mason Harling^12
photo TIMES photograph by Annette Beard Blackhawk junior Gavin Dixon, No. 15, is the quarterback.
photo TIMES photograph by Annette Beard Junior Gavin Dixon catches the snap and prepares to pass during practice recently.
photo TIMES photograph by Annette Beard Coach Max Hotelling advises junior Austin Quillen and senior Mason Harling during practice recently.
photo TIMES photograph by Annette Beard Blackhawks Jonathan Lyons, senior, and Mason Wolfenden, junior, wait their turn for play during practice recently.
photo TIMES photograph by Annette Beard Blackhawk seniors Rylee Quick and Luke Vandermolen
photo TIMES photograph by Annette Beard No. 15^Gavin Dixon^Jr.
photo TIMES photograph by Annette Beard Senior Kayden Rains watches as junior Gavin Dixon
photo TIMES photograph by Annette Beard Seth Foster carries
photo TIMES photograph by Annette Beard Blackhawk senior Connor Pierce prepares to snap the ball to quarterback Gavin Dixon during practice recently as offense and defense line up against one another.
photo TIMES photograph by Annette Beard Blackhawks Tyce Evenson, sophomore, and Mason Wolfenden, junior, wait their turn for play during practice recently.
photo TIMES photograph by Annette Beard Blackhawk senior Mason Harling blocks senior Malachi Bierman during practice recently.
photo TIMES photograph by Annette Beard Malachi Bierman blocks Mason Jones preventing him from stopping Seth Foster running the ball during practice recently.

Print Headline: Blackhawk football workouts

