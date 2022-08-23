Blackhawk cheer coaches

Coaches for the Blackhawk cheerleaders are Courtney Hurst, head coach for the varsity team; Amber Harrison, coach for the Jr. High team; and Casey Ludolph, coach for the seventh-grade team.

Courtney Hurst, varsity cheerleading head coach for the past 16 years is a native of Pea Ridge. She earned her bachelors degree from Arkansas Tech University and her masters in educational leadership from Arkansas State University.

During her student years, she participated in basketball, softball, golf and cheerleading.

She said: "Education and coaching is a great mom career and an avenue to make a difference especially to the future generations of our community."

"I love the Arkansas Razorbacks, spending time with my family and friends."

Casey Ludolph, seventh-grade cheerleading coach, is entering her second year of coaching the Blackhawks.

She graduated from Pea Ridge High School in 2015, then went on to University of Arkansas Fort Smith and graduated in 2019 with her bachelor's in Middle Childhood Education. She started teaching in 2019 at Pea Ridge, making this year her fourth year to teach. She currently teaches eighth and ninth grade. She completed her masters degree in instructional technology in May.

She cheered for Pea Ridge from 7-12 grade. Back to back state champs!

She said she is in education because "I love kids. They deserve way more credit than we give them. They are hilarious and resilient and I couldn't imagine spending my day doing anything else. I love cheerleading, but I love coaching more. I love seeing my athletes fall in love with the sport. It pushes them to be stronger and better. Being in a sport teaches so much more than the sport skill set."

Hobby or fun fact about you? "I really enjoy being with my friends and family more than anything."

Amber Harrison, Jr. High cheer coach and Gifted and Talented coordinator, has been in the district for five years. This is her 12th year of coaching and 17th year in education.

A native of White Hall, she has a masters degree in Gifted Education.

When a student, she was involved in softball, basketball and the dance team.

She is in education because she "loves the connections with the students and cheerleaders, helping them meet their full potential."

Hobby or fun fact about you? "I love the outdoors, hunting, fishing and camping."

