Benton County Jail

Thursday, Aug. 18

2:37 a.m. Bryan Gibson, 52, Pea Ridge, by Pea Ridge Police, obstructing governmental operations; refusal to submit to chemical test; speeding; failure to yield to emergency vehicle; violation of omnibus DWI Act; resisting officer; violation drivers license restriction

Saturday, Aug. 20

12:25 a.m. Brandi Snook, 30, Pea Ridge, by BCSO, failure to appear

1:56 p.m. Coby Martinez, 24, Rogers, by Pea Ridge Police, failure to appear; two counts possession of a controlled substance

Sunday, Aug. 21

5:50 a.m. Cody DeShields, 33, Pea ridge, by Centerton Police, contempt of court; no driver's license; possession of a controlled substance