Running water to Taco Bell

Pea Ridge Water Department employees Diego Martinez and Garrett Stanley worked Monday morning on installing a water tap from the main line along Lee Town Road to Taco Bell, being constructed on the south side of the road.
Running water to Taco Bellby Annette Beard | August 2, 2022 at 8:55 a.m.
TIMES photograph by Annette Beard Pea Ridge Water Department employees worked Monday on a water tap from the main line along Lee Town Road to Taco Bell, which is being constructed on the south side of the road. Employees Diego Martinez and Garrett Stanley
