A 50th-year class reunion is scheduled for the Pea Ridge High School graduating class of 1972.

The reunion is scheduled to begin at noon Saturday, Sept. 17, in the Creekside Event Center, 19 West Mountain Road, Washburn, Mo. There will time for visiting before a 4 p.m. potluck dinner. Meat and drinks will be provided. No alcohol is allowed.

For more information, contact Patty Richardson at 479-756-2027.