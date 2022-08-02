Recollections

50 Years Ago

Pea Ridge Graphic

Vol. 7 No. 31

Thursday, Aug. 3, 1972

Residents of Little Flock, Avoca, Brightwater and Tuck's Chapel who have paid their deposits for the bringing of water to their rural homes will be obtaining water from deep wells and not from Beaver Lake, a spokesman for the Benton County Water District No. 1 said.

The Pea Ridge Canning Company began its annual canning season Saturday and is expected to be needing additional labor this week, according to Mrs. Clarice Moore.

The subject of the need for zoning in the city of Pea Ridge is expected to be brought back up at the next meeting of the Chamber of Commerce scheduled for Aug. 3.

40 Years Ago

Pea Ridge Graphic-Scene

Vol. 17 No. 31

Wednesday, Aug. 4, 1982

Assessments for Benton County for 1982 showed increases in all categories over 1981, assessor Fred Bunch Jr. said.

The only two fires reported this week were caused by electrical problems. Pea Ridge Volunteer Fire Department responded to a fire at 2:30 Tuesday morning B.J. White's home was destroyed by fire, a result of a shortage in the breaker box.

Carl Cavanaugh caught a 39.5-pound striper from Beaver Lake's north end.

30 Years Ago

Pea Ridge Country Times

Vol. 27 No. 31

Thursday, Aug. 6, 1992

Two candidates for the Pea Ridge School Board said they support the extension of a school tax that will be on the ballot Sept. 22. Nancy (Sharp) Goebels and David R. Jones, both of Pea Ridge, will run for the seat being vacated by John Brown.

Pea Ridge Democrat Tim Wood has been appointed to the Benton County Quorum Court to fill the remainder of the term of the late Justice of the Peace Roy Roe of Pea Ridge.

The Benton County Cooperative Extension Service Master Food Preservers have provided the Pea Ridge Community Library with a reference notebook of the latest research-based food preservation recommendations.

20 Years Ago

The TIMES of Northeast Benton County

Vol. 37 No. 31

Wednesday, July 31, 2002

The idea for a Pea Ridge City Park grew out of the nation's Bicentennial celebration of 1976. The beautiful city park we may sometimes take for granted took many hours of hard work and years of struggle and fund raising by the residents and businesses of Pea Ridge to become a reality. On May 30, 1970, a crowd of about 300 people turned out to dedicate the new Pea Ridge City Park.

The 14th annual Pea Ridge Mule Jump is planned for Saturday, Oct. 12, 2002.

As with many clubs, we began talking about Field Day early this year, said J. Scott Ratchford, Benton County Amateur Radio Emergency Services and Radio Amateur Civil Emergency Services.

The first day of school will be Monday, Aug. 19, for all students except kindergarteners.

10 Years Ago

The TIMES of Northeast Benton County

Vol. 47 No. 31

Wednesday, Aug. 1, 2012

PINEVILLE, Mo. -- Guilty of murder in the second degree and armed criminal action, the jury declared of Danny Thomas. Thomas sat expressionless at the defense table in front of McDonald Circuit Court Judge John LePage Thursday, July 26, a year to the day after Thomas shot Darrell Bone once in the back and twice int eh face while he was laying on the ground.

Two contracts between Pea Ridge School District and Head Start were declared null and void after action by Pea Ridge School Board members at a special meeting Saturday.

Blackhawk football players will compete in the old stadium for one more year, but underclassmen will have a new stadium -- replete with track -- for the 2013 football season, a half a century after the first Blackhawk football players ran out onto the "Pea Bowl."