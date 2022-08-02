Principal: Darah Bennett

This is Bennett's second year as principal at Pea Ridge Primary School and her 20th in education.

She was born and raised in White Hall, Ark. She has a bachelor's degree in early childhood education, a master of arts in teaching degree, and a specialist in educational leadership. She is national board certified in early childhood literacy.

Bennett taught kindergarten for six years in Springdale, spent 12 years in Bentonville where she taught ESL, as well as second, third and fourth grades.

"I chose education because I want to make a positive impact in the lives of the children I have the opportunity to serve. I want to create a love of learning that will lead them to be life long learners," she said.

Fun fact: "I love to be outdoors in any fashion. Our family loves to hike and explore the waterfalls of Arkansas. I also enjoy running and competing in races."

Assistant principal: Angie Day

Day is the new assistant principal at Pea Ridge Primary. She has more than 28 years in education.

A native of Magnolia, Ark., Day earned a bachelor of education (elementary) from Southern Arkansas University, a master of education (educational leadership) from Arkansas State University and specialized certifications in early childhood, special education, curriculum program administration and building level administration.

For the past 28 years, she has served as a director of a preschool program for children with special needs, child development specialist, elementary teacher, special education teacher, and special education instructional facilitator.

"I was blessed to have outstanding teachers within my small community that truly believed in me and gave me that 'I can' mentality," she said. "I am in education to instill that same belief that ALL children can be successful when we, as educators, have high expectations, build meaningful relationships, and provide them with necessary resources and support."

Fun fact: "I am deathly afraid of snakes! I once had to leave the toy aisle of a store as children were chasing each other with rubber snakes."

Principal: Darah Bennet, [email protected]

Assistant principal: Angie Day, [email protected]

Registrar: Robyn Power

Secretary: Sheri Trevathan, [email protected]

Nurse: Laura Draper, [email protected]

Counselor: Kelsey Brodie, [email protected]

Darah Bennett

