Director: Katie Rhine

Rhine, a native of Quapaw, Okla., has been director of the Pea Ridge Pre-Kindergarten program for eight years. She has a degree in early childhood education and previously taught third grade in Pea Ridge for five years.

Fun fact: I have a Tourism Management degree and I worked at the Westin Hotel in Vail, Colo., after I graduated!

Katie Rhine, director/teacher

Wendy Pruitt, assistant

Stephanie Rosser, teacher

Traci Gartrell, assistant