Superintendent: Keith Martin

Martin is beginning his third year as superintendent of schools for the Pea Ridge School District.

A native of Camden, Ark., he graduated from Camden Fairview High School and attended Southern Arkansas University for his bachelor's degree in education. He has a master's degree from the University of Arkansas and a specialist's degree from Arkansas State University. He began working for Pea Ridge Schools in 1998 as an elementary teacher, bus driver and summer maintenance worker.

Over the years he said he has "had the privilege of serving Pea Ridge Schools as assistant principal, principal and assistant superintendent."

"I'm in education because of my mom. She worked as a preschool teacher for years and the impact she had on not only her students but their families and the community was inspiring to me. I love what I do because it provides me the opportunity to serve my community and help all of our students learn and grow."

Fun fact: "I enjoy traveling with Wendy when we have time and cooking. I make a pretty good pizza:)."

Assistant superintendent: Anne Martfeld

This year, 2023, starts her 25th year in education and the beginning of her fourth year in Pea Ridge, where she serves as assistant superintendent.

Martfeld is a native of Fort Smith, Ark., and graduate of Southside High School.

She earned a bachelor of arts in communications from the University of Arkansas, Fayetteville, masters of science in educational leadership, educational specialist degree in educational leadership, superintendency from Arkansas State University, Jonesboro.

Her teaching and coaching career began in Bartlesville, Okla., and she then moved to Fort Smith, where she taught and coached at Southside High School. Upon moving to northwest Arkansas in January of 2003, she has enjoyed working in five school districts in the northwest Arkansas area, serving as a career and technical education teacher, dance/drill team director, cheerleading coach, assistant principal and principal.

"I have chosen education as my profession because of the passion I have for seeing students seek opportunities for success after graduation, my goal each year is for 100% of PRHS graduates to be enrolled, employed or enlisted," she said. "This journey begins as early as pre-kindergarten and why I love all aspects of my current position as assistant superintendent focusing primarily on teacher and learning along with supporting students services."

"I am an avid reader, teacher of jazzercise and a tennis player who enjoys spending time with my family -- husband, Brian, and two daughters, Maren and Mary Blake, as well as our puppies, Crosby and Waylon."

"Pea Ridge School and Community are a special place, it is not often that you can experience the many offerings of a larger school district while keeping connected to values and experiences that are meaningful for all learners."

Assistant superintendent: Kevin Ramey

Ramey has been an assistant superintendent for Pea Ridge School District for three years.

He is a graduate of Russellville High School in 1993 and has earned a bachelors in kinesiology and a masters of art in teaching, both from University of Arkansas at Fayetteville, studied educational leadership at Harding University, earned an educational specialist from Arkansas State University, and was worked for 17 years for the Rogers School District. He is beginning his seventh year in Pea Ridge Schools.

"I'm in education to serve our students, staff, and school community," Ramey said. "Growing up both of my parents were educators, and I watched them make a difference in students' lives on a daily basis. Some of the most influential people in my life, were the teacher and coaches that supported me along my journey. I'm in education to help students achieve their goals and dreams by supporting our students, their families and our teachers and staff that make a difference everyday.

Fun fact: "My wife, Lindsay, is a third-grade teacher in the Rogers School District. We have three children, Coleman (13), Carson (12), and Harper (7). Most of my free time is spent attending our children's athletic events. However, there is nothing I enjoy more than watching our Pea Ridge students excel on the court, field, classroom or in the arts. We have an amazing school community and it is a pleasure of mine to be a small part of it."

Executive director of teaching and learning: Dana Tabor

Tabor has been in this position for two years and with the Pea Ridge School District for five.

After graduating high school in Harrison, Ark., she attended College of the Ozarks in Missouri where she majored in history and secondary education. She began her teaching career in 2004 in Bentonville High School and earned a masters in education in learning systems management from UALR in 2007. In 2008, she moved to Spring, Texas, where she taught and then worked as an administrator for nine years. She came to Pea Ridge in 2017 and earned her educational specialist in leadership in 2021.

"I wanted to be a teacher before I finished kindergarten because I loved learning!" she said. "I thought my teacher, Mrs. Horton, had the best job ever. That love continues today, and I want to make sure that all students have a meaningful learning experience surrounded by caring and supportive adults.

Fun fact: "My favorite meals have been cooked over a campfire."

Gifted and talented coordinator: Amber Harrison

Harrison has been the gifted and talented coordinator for four years.

A native of White Hall, Ark., she earned her bachelor's degree in middle level education, masters in gifted, talented and creative education and is currently working on her director/administration certificate. She has taught in Sheridan, White Hall and Pea Ridge.

Fun fact: "I love spending time with my family and being in the great outdoors, camping, hunting and fishing. I am also a die hard Razorback fan and love sports!!"

District Treasurer: Nathalie Brunell

Brunell has been the district treasurer for two and a half years.

She earned a bachelor's degree in accounting, is a certified public accountant and has worked in other school districts. She said she was in public accounting doing audits prior to becoming a school business official.

Fun fact: "I enjoy fishing and reading."

English Language Learner coordinator: Jennifer Shields

Shields is in her first year as the District ELL coordinator. She has taught English for 17 years.

A Missouri native, Shields said her family moved to Fort Collins, Colo., during her teen years, and she graduated from Rocky Mountain High School. After high school graduation, she moved to Arkansas where she attended the University of Arkansas in Fayetteville, and earned a bachelor's degree in English and master of arts in teaching. She taught junior high students in the Springdale School District for the first 14 years as a teacher, and then in 2019, embarked on a great adventure to teach English in Seoul, South Korea, at a public school for two years followed by another year at an international school.

Fun fact: "From a young age, I took an interest in foreign languages and cultures. Our family welcomed travelers from other countries to our home, and that sparked my ambitions to travel and learn other languages. After traveling twice to Mexico, I ventured farther, visiting Honduras, Italy, Albania, Spain, and finally, South Korea. I'm always looking for another destination that offers a chance to see the world from a new point of view!"

Virtual Learning Coordinator: Casey Connior

Connior has been in this position for three years.

A native of El Dorado, Ark., she has a bachelor of arts in history, a master of arts in teaching and a master of education in educational leadership. She was previously a history teacher at El Dorado New Tech High School.

Fun fact: "I love to read and talk about books! Shout out to the PRHS Past and Present staff Book Club."

Athletic and Activities Director: Charley Clark

Clark, who has been with Pea Ridge School District for 19 years, is in his first month as ADD -- athletic and activities director.

A native of Hartford, Ark., Clark earned a bachelor's degree from Hendrix College in 2002 with an Bachelor of Arts in English and a minor in PE. He said Hartford was "a great place to grow up, but the school was so small it closed a few years ago."

"I got into education because I loved basketball and competition," he said. "I wanted to remain involved in basketball but wasn't good enough to play after college. I stayed in education because I found how much I enjoy helping students reach their full potential. I like seeing kids realize how good at life they can be."

Fun fact: "I love to cook. Grilling is my favorite, but I'm not opposed to putting a casserole in the oven either!"

Bright Futures Coordinator & PRHS Library Media specialist: Misty Harris

Harris, who has served for 16 years as media specialist, has served for three years as Bright Futures coordinator.

A native of Arkansas, she is an alumni of Green Forest High School, Class of 1990. She earned a bachelor of English literature from the University of Arkansas Bachelor of English Literature (1997) and a master's degree in library media and information technologies from the University of Central Arkansas (2008). Harris taught English at Gentry Middle School in 2000-2001 and was an English teacher at PRHS from 2001 to 2006. She has been the PRHS librarian since 2006.

Fun fact: "I've been married to Dean Harris for 32 years, and we have three awesome kids (all graduates of Pea Ridge School District). We have two of the world's greatest Great Danes and the world's okayest Border Collie."

Special Education Coordinator: Dr. Angie Bassett

Bassett is beginning her third year as special education coordinator for Pea Ridge.

A native of Fayetteville, Bassett earned a doctorate in educational administration and was previously a special education teacher in Springdale for 20 years.

"I believe in fostering a love of learning while following your passion," she said. "I want to empower students and families in order for them to live life to the fullest."

Fun fact: "I lived in Brazil for two years after high school."

Special Projects Coordinator: Alex Jackson

This will be Jackson's third year in Pea Ridge and her 10th year in education. In 2020, her team opened Community Clinic Pea Ridge followed by the Blackhawk Pantry in 2022.

A Georgia native, Jackson is an University of Arkansas graduate.

"In my role, I am focused on students thriving! My goal is that every Pea Ridge graduate will be college, career & community ready. You can count on me to make connections and define next steps!"

Fun fact: "I enjoy reading thriller novels, spending time at the lake with my family, and exploring new hotspots in northwest Arkansas!"

Technology director: Keln Taylor

Taylor has been technology director for Pea Ridge School District for nine years.

Born and raised in the Ozarks, Taylor's previously employers include Ozark Mountain School District and the Arkansas Department of Information Systems.

Fun fact: "I enjoy mountain biking and kayaking the Little Sugar with my wife and four children."

Food services director: Julie Ferguson

Ferguson, Child Nutrition Director, has been with the Pea Ridge School District for 16 years.

Originally from Pea Ridge, she worked for Hudson Foods previously until they sold to Tyson Foods.

Fun fact: Love to read and be anywhere with my family.

ALE Coordinator: Heath Neal

Clinic and Community Coordinator: Alex Jackson

District Social Worker: Amanda Shackelford

Student Services Coordinator: Mandy Cook

Student and Family Support Specialist: Laura Jones

MTTS Specialist: Leslie Evans

College and Career Counselor: Jessica Thomas

Facilities management:

Maintenance director: Cameron McNabb

