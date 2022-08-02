Pea Ridge Police Dept.

Tuesday, July 19

11:01 p.m. As a result of a traffic stop, police cited Jacob T. Kissinger, 26, Pineville, Mo., in connection with possession of a controlled substance; possession of drug paraphernalia; failure to dim headlights; a warrant from Pea Ridge; and a warrant from Rogers

Thursday, July 21

9:07 a.m. A resident of Weston Loop reported theft involving an outdoor surveillance camera reportedly being stolen.

Saturday, July 23

1:27 p.m. Police were dispatched to a residence on George Miller in reference to a physical disturbance. As a result of the investigation, police arrested Bobby Phillip Hill, 38, Green Forest, in connection with violation of a protection order and third-degree domestic battery.

July 26

11:28 a.m. Police were dispatched to a residence on North Davis Street in reference to a death.

2:56 p.m. A resident of Charles Street reported harassment involving text messages.