Pea Ridge High School: 10th-12th grades

Principal: Leonard Ogden

Served as assistant principal for one year. This is his first year as principal at PRHS.

He earned a bachelors in math/science education from the University of Arkansas and a masters in school leadership, management and administration from the University of Central Arkansas.

As a teacher, he taught upper level math courses in Fayetteville on the junior high and high school level and coached football for four years at Fayetteville High. He was assistant principal at Farmington Junior High for three years.

He worked at Fayetteville Public Schools for eight years, Farmington Public Schools for three years and Pea Ridge Public Schools for one year.

He said he played multiple sports when he was in school and currently enjoys canoeing, fishing and hunting.

Assistant principal: Kelsey Meeks

This is Meeks' first year as assistant principal of Pea Ridge High School.

She earned a bachelor's degree in mathematics with a minor in STEM education from the University of Arkansas and began working in Springdale School District as an eighth and ninth-grade math teacher then transitioned into an instructional facilitator role while earning her masters's in educational leadership from Arkansas State University.

"I pursued a career in education to serve my local community and to make a positive impact on the students and staff that I work with on a daily basis."

Fun fact: "I love spending time with my family. We enjoy cheering on the Razorbacks, riding our Rzr, and taking our dog to the dog park."

Principal: Leonard Ogden, [email protected]

Assistant principal: Kelsey Meeks, [email protected]

Counselor: Holly Blevins

Office: Paula Benson, Mickie Ogburn, Valerie Maddocks, Jenn Spivey

Nurse: Laray Thetford

