OPINION: Do you practice what you preach?

"Do as I say, not as I do."

"Practice what you preach.

Two maxims I remember from my youth. Contradictory?

When people offer instruction, guidance, demands that they are not observing, one tends to dismiss their credibility and deem them hypocritical.

The idealism of youth can foster a critical spirit and teen-agers are quick to question authority figures, especially when they see a disparity in behavior and profession.

Yet, the admonition to "Do as I say, not as I do" could spring from an older, wiser and regretful person telling a younger person not to follow their own bad habits, from which they can't seem to break free.

Something about growing older, and experiencing all the trials and tribulations associated with life (along with successes and benefits), promotes a spirit of grace, of not being judgmental.

"Except for the grace of God, there go I," my great-grandmother used to say. I didn't truly appreciate the magnitude of that until middle age.

The confidence and sometimes arrogance of youth, combined with energy and enthusiasm, idealism, naivete inspires what many young people perceive as an ability to see more clearly than their elders and an inability to see their foibles, frailty, flaws.

With life speeding by, mistakes piling up, weaknesses more visible, I'm learning to restrain from being quick to judge, to criticise and even to advise.

Interestingly, Ecclesiastes 12 addresses much of this as King Solomon, declared to be the wisest man who ever lived, wrote: "Here is the conclusion of the matter: Fear God and keep his commandments, for this is the whole duty of man." Ecc. 12:13.

•••

Editor's note: Annette Beard is the managing editor of The Times of Northeast Benton County, chosen the best small weekly newspaper in Arkansas for five years. A native of Louisiana, she moved to northwest Arkansas in 1980 to work for the Benton County Daily Record. She has nine children, six sons-in-law, nine grandsons and six granddaughters. The opinions expressed are those of the author. She can be reached at [email protected]