OPINION: 5A football has new look for 2022

There is a new look for 5A football, as well as the 4A variety, for 2022, at least among the classifications' elite.

The Arkansas Athletic Association passed a new rule in recent years that would identify sporting programs, that, for want of a better term, does too well in competition. In their effort to spread around the championships, teams that win too much will be moved up to, ostensibly, allow other teams more chances to grab some glory.

Pulaski Academy, a private school in Little Rock, has dominated 5A football for a long time, winning strings of state championships. They will not defend their 5A title as they are now among the 6A schools in football classifications.

Pulaski and Little Rock Christian have recently often been ranked 1-2 in the 5A state, and both private schools are now 6A. Of course, I think the real underlying concern is the fact that private schools can attract and recruit athletes to enroll in a way public schools cannot. This new "success" rule can avoid the authorities of having to pursue charges of recruitment.

Of course, with the new open enrollment rules that govern public schools, students can now transfer to other schools for whatever reason they wish. That rule change has fueled a lot 0f transfers around urban areas, greatly benefiting the schools in those areas that offer athletes the best chance of success. Little Rock football programs have been on the decline, except for Little Rock Robinson, which has developed into a football juggernaut these past few years with a big influx of new students. And they, like perennial football power Shiloh, are now competing in the 5A class.

Interestingly, the new 5A has Pine Bluff and Texarkana among the teams so classified. Pine Bluff once dominated the largest class schools for years and Texarkana has also been a factor among the bigs. Declining enrollment has stunted their success with both teams winning but two games last season.

The 3A power Harding Academy has been real successful these past few years and they have now been moved up to 4A. Harding is an anomaly among successful private schools as it is not located in an urban area or even near an urban area, so there is not a wealth of nearby athletes to transfer. They do have the edge in getting use of Harding University facilities and many of their top athletes have historically been the children of university coaches.

For 2022, the current top three ranked teams in 5A were not in 5A in 2021. New 5A No. 1 Little Rock Parkview was reasonably successful in '21 with an 8-4 record. They were moved down from 6A due to shrinking enrollment. The No. 2 Robinson Senators and No. 3 Shiloh team were last year's state 4A finalists. Pundits think that one of the two could play Parkview for a possible state championship this fall.

Pulaski will go into their first 6A season ranked No. 2 behind Greenwood, who won state titles in 6A in 2017, 2018 and 2020. Had they won in 2021, Greenwood may well have been pushed up into 7A this year.

Bob Dylan once sang a tune "The Times They Are A'Changin'." With reference to Arkansas high school football -- yes, they are.

Hooten's 5A preseason football rankings

The 5A West placed three teams among the top seven in the initial Hooten's High School Football rankings.

The top two teams are Little Rock Robinson and Little Rock Parkview but they are not in the same conference. Robinson is in the 5A Central with Parkview in the 5A South. The Patriots of Parkview have a lot of driving to do this fall as their closest conference school is 50 miles away with five of the other seven being more than 100 miles and their farthest opponent is 145 miles away.

The Hawks are in their third year of adjusting to 5A and still lack the numbers of players most 5A teams have on their rosters. The Hawks will have improved line play, and though losing several productive receivers to graduation, returning starting quarterback Gavin Dixon will have a good complement of targets to throw to in 2022.

My prediction is that the 5A title is up for grabs among several teams, and that the Hawks will be much improved.

The rankings

Last year's record with each team

1. Little Rock Parkview^8-4

2. Little Rock Robinson^14-1

3. Shiloh^13-2

4. Wynne^10-2

5. Camden^10-2

6. Harrison^7-4

7. Farmington^8-3

8. Valley View^7-4

9. Magnolia^6-6

10. Nettleton^11-1

11. Vilonia^9-2

12. Maumelle^4-7

13. Prairie Grove^9-3

14. Morrilton^3-7

15. Little Rock Mills^6-5

16. Pine Bluff^2-7

17. White Hall^11-3

18. Batesville^3-7

19. Hot Springs^5-6

20. Hot Springs Lakeside^5-5

21. Texarkana^2-7

22. Alma^3-7

23. Brookland^5-5

24. Batesville Southside^9-3

25. Clarksville^2-8

26. Beebe^3-7

27. Watson Chapel^0-8

28. Pea Ridge^1-9

29. Hope^2-8

30. Dardanelle^6-5

31. Paragould^0-9

32. Forrest City^2-8

33. DeQueen^1-9

Editor's note: John McGee, an award-winning columnist, sports writer and art teacher at Pea Ridge elementary schools, writes a regular sports column for The TIMES. The opinions expressed are those of the writer.