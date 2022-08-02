Obituaries for the Aug. 3, 2022, edition of The Pea Ridge TIMES

Charles David Caldwell

Charles David Caldwell, 71, of Pea Ridge, Ark., died July 26, 2022. He was born May 24, 1951, in California to Arley Aaron Caldwell Sr. and Carmella Cosolo Caldwell.

He moved to Pea Ridge in 1972 from California to make his home. He worked at the old Texaco Station at the stop light in downtown Pea Ridge for many years and retired from Small Stock Enterprises. He was a car and motorcycle enthusiast and had many long time friends in the Southern Brotherhood.

He was preceded in death by his parents.

Survivors are two brothers, Aaron Caldwell, Jr. (Glenda) of Rogers and Major Caldwell of Washburn, Mo.; and two sisters Frankie Crain (Jim) of Rogers and Rosemarie Booth (Ron) of Bella Vista.

No services are planned at this time.

Arrangements are by Sisco Funeral Home of Pea Ridge.

Kelley Dilene Merrill

Kelley Dilene Merrill, 59, of Pea Ridge, Ark., died on Thursday, July 28, 2022. She was born Feb. 8, 1963, in Springdale Memorial Hospital to Eugene and Veda Treece.

She devoted her life in the caring profession as a nurse and was a true testimony of mercy, grace, compassion and love. She graduated with Beta Honors at Pea Ridge High School in 1981 and worked as an aid for three years while in high school. She then completed her CNA training at St. Mary's Hospital in 1981 and worked there until attending Northwest Technical Institute and graduating in 1983 as an LPN. She worked at Concordia for two years and Bella Vista Clinic for one year.

In 1986, she obtained a position at St. Mary's Hospital where she worked for 25 years. She loved her job at Mercy and the people she worked with and had many good memories of the patients she cared for. In her nursing career, she was recognized in 2005 as nurse of the year at St. Mary's Hospital and in 2009 was NWA best nurse for honorable mention.

Among her many accomplishments, her greatest one was being a devoted, loving, strong wife and mother. She was united in marriage to Ronnie Gene Merrill and they enjoyed 35 years together. In addition, Kelley was a member of Westside Baptist Church and was particularly active with Vacation Bible School and family events.

She was preceded in death by her parents; and one sister, Heather Dawn Treece.

Survivors are husband, Ronnie of the home; her daughter, Renae Merrill of Pea Ridge; son, Blake Merrill of Little Flock; Greg and wife, Ginger Treece of Little Flock; and many nieces, nephews, and dear family.

Visitation was from 5-7 p.m. Sunday, July 31, in Benton County Memorial Park Funeral Chapel.

Funeral services were at 2 p.m. Monday, Aug. 1, 2022, in the Benton County Memorial Park Funeral Chapel, 3800 W. Walnut in Rogers, with interment to follow.

Arlis Dean 'Archie' Moore

Arlis Dean "Archie" Moore, 79, died on July 26, 2022, in his home. He was born on Sept. 3, 1942, to James Walter Moore and Thelva (White) Moore.

He was a United States Navy veteran. He worked as a machinist for RTW in Rogers for many years. After retirement, he enjoyed watching Westerns, especially John Wayne. He also spent many hours watching birds and counting cars that came by his home. He loved to fish, even though the grandchildren and his wife often out-fished him. He was an amateur geologist "rock hound." He used to talk about his collection with visitors when he had a chance.

He was born with a green thumb and could grow anything. He enjoyed gardening and starting plants from seeds for others to grow and enjoy. He took great pride in his grape vines and shared starter vines with many.

He loved spending time and sharing his hobbies with his grandchildren and great-grandchildren. He was a follower of Jesus Christ and loved to talk about the gospel with anyone he came across.

He was preceded in death by his parents; his honey of 58 years, Retha (Williams) Moore, who died in May 2022; and his brother, Lewis Wade Moore.

Survivors are his daughters, Deborah Grigg and husband Mark and Connie Whitaker and husband Wade, all of Rogers; sisters, Cherine Berg of Texas and Brenda Peoples of Arkansas; five grandchildren, Elisha Whitaker of Pea Ridge, William Hewitt of Rogers, Jennifer Wilson and Brandon of Cape Fair, Mo., Robert Hewitt and Nicole Mestrovich, both of Garfield, and Nichole Whitaker of Bentonville; and four great-grandchildren, Kenzie of Rogers, Tegan, Riley and Easton of Pea Ridge.

A funeral service was held at 2 p.m. Friday, July 29, 2022, in Rollins Funeral Home Chapel.

Raymond Ward Poston

Raymond Ward Poston, 92, of Pea Ridge, Ark., died July 24, 2022 in Bentonville. He was born April 5, 1930, in Indiana to Arthur Raymond Poston and Elvessa Thelma Morrison Poston.

He enlisted in the U.S. Navy out of high school and retired later as a chief construction mechanic after 31 years. Raymond was a life member of American Legion Post No. 100, Pea Ridge VFW, The Fleet Reserve and the Disabled Veterans.

He married the love of this life, Vyrel Dean Riffe Bishop, on April 5, 1995.

He was preceded in death by his parents; his wife, Vyrel Poston; and two step-children, James and Gregory Bishop.

Survivors are his children, Mary Ann Gerischer of Crown Point, Ind., James Ray Poston of Hillard, Ohio, and Jane Poston of Las Vegas, Nev.; step-children, Cynthia Hare of Bay City, Texas, Wilma Rodgers of Oxnard, Calif., Glen Bishop of Shrevport, La., and Sue McCory of Yucca Valley, Calif.; a brother, Thomas Poston of Mason, Ohio; caregiver and God-daughter, Marsha Myers, who cared and loved them for many years; and many grandchildren and great-grandchildren.

Mr. and Mrs Poston will be interred together in the Fayetteville National Cemetery at a later date.

There are no services planned.

Barbara Lou Trager

Barbara Lou Trager, 85, of Seligman, Mo., died July 28, 2022, in her home. She was born Aug. 21, 1936, in Ft. Riley, Kan., to James Livingston Jones and Alberta Marie Holbert Jones.

She worked at Doris's Cafe in Seligman, Mama Pecos in Avoca and later owned a restaurant in Ruby's. She loved Bingo, collecting owls and angels and was a Methodist.

She was preceded in death by her parents; a son, Steven Trager; two grandsons, Brian and Steven Shipman; and siblings, Guy, James and Frank Jones and Lola Jolly.

Survivors are her partner, Ken Haynes; two sons, Raymond Trager and wife Charlotte of Monett, Mo., and Donald Trager and wife Susan of Seligman, Mo.; grandchildren, Matt Trager (Jennifer), Andrew Trager (Ashley), Eleina Trager, Douglas Trager; and three great-grandchildren.

No services are planned.

Arrangements are by Sisco Funeral Home in Pea Ridge.

