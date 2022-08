A new Splash Carwash facility is being proposed for the lot on the corner of Ryan Road and Slack Street. The facility will consist of a car wash tunnel, employee parking and self-service vacume stalls.

Also on tap to be reviewed at the tech review meeting is Storage World, planned for 7.88 acres on Slack Street.

The project is to be reviewed by city officials at the tech review slated for Monday, Aug. 8.