More coffee?by Annette Beard | August 2, 2022 at 8:50 a.m.
TIMES photograph by Annette Beard Meagan Sane served coffee to Richard and Martha Morrison and Jack and Rachel Rice as they waited for their breakfast at Pea Ridge Cafe Monday morning. Mr. Morrison said they have eaten breakfast there every day for four or five years. The fifth anniversary of the opening of the cafe was Aug. 31.
