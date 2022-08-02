Principal: Rebecca Allen

This is Allen's first year as principal at Pea Ridge Middle School. She has been in education for more than 18 years, 14 of those in Pea Ridge.

A native of Poplar Bluff, Mo., she has a bachelor's degree in early childhood education from Arkansas State University, a master's in library science from University of Central Arkansas and an educational specialist degree in educational leadership, building principal from Arkansas State University.

She taught in North Little Rock for four and a half years before moving to northwest Arkansas and started teaching at Pea Ridge. She has been a second grade teacher, Primary School media specialist and the instructional facilitator for Intermediate School and Middle School in Pea Ridge.

"I am in education because of all the small moments of celebration you get to witness as an educator," she said. "A few of those might be like when a student suddenly understands a new skill they have worked so hard on, when a student makes a new friend, or when a student gets to experience something new about their world around them."

Fun facts: "I love cheering on the Razorbacks, but I love spending most of my time cheering on my kids teams."

"My favorite place to be is on a beach with crystal blue water."

Principal: Rebecca Allen, [email protected]

Office manager: Nikki See, [email protected]

Registrar: Gail Simpkins, [email protected]

Nurse: Stelli Litchfield, [email protected]

Counselor: Megan Harness [email protected]

Instructional facilitator: Jessica Woods [email protected]