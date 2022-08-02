Mayor asks city to pay insurance; Council considers request

As city officials prepare for the departure of the mayor who has served for 28 years, there are budgeting issues to address.

The state statute providing for retirement of long-term officials requires the city to pay half of the mayor's current salary to him for "the remainder of his natural life," according to city attorney Shane Perry.

"This is the mayor's last term, and he will finish his service at the end of the year," Perry told council members, explaining that the question has arisen about health insurance.

"I don't think there's any discussion about 50% of the salary," Perry said.

The provision also allows the city to pay up to one-half of his benefit to his widow when he dies, Perry said.

"Budgeting is coming up. This is something we'll need to contemplate in budgeting," he said.

The city budget is addressed in November every year.

Mayor Jackie Crabtree said: "The way it's set up right now, the city pays my insurance and my wife's insurance is paid out of my portion."

He said there is an option allowed whereby the city can continue to pay his insurance.

"It can be done by resolution. That's my request -- continue my insurance and then, I pick up the rest of the family on that."

Council member Merrill White asked what the current statute provides, saying he understands the current provision allows the mayor to purchase the insurance.

The mayor said that is correct, but there is an option he would like the council to consider.

"I think the city has the discretion," Perry said. "What I hear is that the mayor has made the request. You need to digest this and, at the next meeting, be ready to have a response."

Council member Cody Keene asked whether the mayor would object to the insurance coming out of his salary. "Or are you asking for salary plus insurance?"

Keene noted that would cost the city $31,000 a year to pay the mayor's retirement and his insurance premiums.

"It can be done either way; what I'm requesting is plus," Crabtree said, explaining that currently the city pays his insurance and his wife's insurance is paid out of his salary. "My request would be the same thing on that, that the city would continue my insurance and I would pick up the rest of the family on that."

"If you do it pay for my portion out of the city on that insurance, anybody who has worked for the city 20 years or so... if you do it for me, you have to do it for anybody who retires," he explained.

"This is a policy we're making here. It's being teed up because of the mayor's situation," Perry said, explaining that it will set a precedent for anybody who finds themselves in this situation.

Perry asked whether there are any other city employees this may affect.

"Not that I know of," said City Clerk Sandy Button.

Perry said the City Council needs to address this and set the policy.

Crabtree said there is a clause concerning local annuities or pensions that needs to be considered.

"I don't know if the annuity that we've got set up for the employees would be considered a local pension," Crabtree said, "so that would have to have some investigation done on that."

"Kim (Thornhill) has more than 20 years; she's going to be retiring," Crabtree said, referring to the clerk for the Water Department, Kim Thornhill, who was hired in 1997. "It has to be the same."

"How many people in city would qualify in next three to five years," Perry asked.

According to city records, there are two city employees with more than 20 years of service -- city office manager Sandy Button (who also serves as court clerk and is elected as city clerk) who was hired in 1977 and water clerk Kim Thornhill hired in 1997.

City Street Department superintendent Nathan See was hired in 2003.

Three employees -- Mike Nida, water utilities manager; Ken Hayes, Water Department superintendent; and Charles Townsend, building official -- have 17 years of service, each having been hired in 2005.

"This ordinance is for 10 years of service at age 60, 20 years of service at any age," Crabtree said. "I'm 68 at 28 years."

Responding to a question by a council member, Button said: "That premium is same for everybody and right now, it is about $500 a month and $1,000 for a family." Button clarified that the family is an additional $500 for a total of $1,000 for individual and family coverage.