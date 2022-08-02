Letter to the Editor: Peoples’ choice by vote

Swearing to "defend and protect" the Constitution of the United States even to death is an oath the U.S. military veteran takes very seriously, and there is NO expiration date to this commitment. We are willing to fulfill and honor this lifetime pledge of allegiance at a moment's notice.

For this reason, we "get our hackles up" when it is ignored, abused or taken for granted by our fellow citizens. Our voting rights are one of these valuable rights we are bringing forth at this writing.

When I hear someone saying, "he will be a good mayor because he is my friend and goes to my church" or "he has been groomed for many years" to replace the current mayor when he retires, it upsets me because this is assuming the citizens' constitutional right to vote will be ignored and are insignificant.

The city mayor is NOT an appointed position; it is an elected duty, voted in by the city voting population. It is the citizens' constitutional right and responsibility to elect the most qualified person to fill that role. No elected official has the right to predetermine who will be their replacement. That is being defiant to the voter's constitutional right to elect who they prefer.

Without a doubt, there are a multitude of qualified individuals, and it is the voters' choice to elect the individual to best fill that role. It is NOT the incumbent mayor's right or authority to determine his replacement. That is a conflict of the voting public's right to chose.

Our city governing body is complex and growing to meet the demands we require.

The mayor is not the ultimate governing official, his primary responsibility is directing city department heads and officiate Council meetings. His position does NOT make policy or legislate. That is the responsibility of the elected City Council with the City Attorney confirming legality of ordinances.

City department heads report to the mayor, the mayor answers to the City Council, they are the governing body answering to the citizens who entrusted them for representation. Contact them with your questions and concerns.

That is the city chain of authority.

When you cast your votes, bear in mind this chain of command. The duties, responsibilities and authority of each is well defined.

Most importantly, if you're not content with "the way it's always been," cast your vote to make changes for the future of our city.

Bob Cottingham

Pea Ridge