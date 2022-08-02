Junior High School

Principal: Beth Stein

Beth Stein is in her second year as principal of Pea Ridge Junior High. She served as assistant principal for one year.

This is her 10th year in Pea Ridge and 13th year in education. She taught in the Kansas City area for several years early in her career. She has taught middle level science, history, English, humanities, gifted and talented, STEM and theater.

"I am a Texas and Kansas City girl - Go Chiefs!"

She earned a bachelor's degree in secondary social science education from Bethany College in Lindsborg, Kan., and a masters degree in educational leadership from Arkansas State University.

"I am in education because I have a passion for kids and leading them toward their own future success."

Fun fact: "My husband and I have been married for 25 years and have four children. Our daughter is in college, and our boys are all in Pea Ridge schools. I love spending time outdoors, whether it be with a cup of coffee on my front porch overlooking rural northeast Benton County, or hiking and kayaking around this beautiful state we are blessed to live. I also love to read and run for relaxation."

Assistant principal: Tony Travis

Travis is starting his third year as assistant principal at the Jr. High School. He has been in education for 22 years and in the Pea Ridge School District for 11 years.

A native of Booneville, he earned his bachelors and masters degrees from the University of Arkansas. He has worked in both the Fayetteville and Rogers school districts.

"I am in education to try to impact students in a positive way," he said.

Registrar: Michelle Nesbitt, [email protected]

Secretary: Shannon Nobles

Counselor: Taylor Jackson

