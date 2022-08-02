Final plats approved

Two final plats and one rezoning were approved at the regular City Council meeting July 19.

City officials advised city Water/Wastewater Department superintendent to re-advertise for bids for the Otter Creek Sewer Basin project after opening a single bid and learning that it is possible the city may do some of the work on the project.

Superintendent Ken Hayes said he thought the bid was far but that he thinks the city employees can do some of the work.

After discussion between the city attorney, city clerk and council members, it was agreed that another set of specifications would be issued and the project would be re-advertised.

In other business, council members:

• Approved rezoning 7.88 acres at 1326 Slack St. from agricultural to C-2, commercial;

• Approved the final plat of Walnut Hill Phase 1, Ark. Hwy. 94/Andy Buck Road;

• Approved the final plat of Sedona Rose Phase 1, Ark. Hwy. 94, contingent on permanent power being supplied to the lift station; and

• Approved the city donating a 2008 Dodge Durango to Strong, Ark.

Police Chief Lynn Hahn said the vehicle was given to Pea Ridge by Bentonville several years ago.

"I was going to surplus it anyway," Hahn said. "There's a little town, Strong, Ark., down near athe Louisiana border. It only has about 330 people. I'd probably only have gotten a few hundred dollars out of it.

"I would like to give it to them. They only have two police officers," Hahn said.

The City Council unanimously approved Hahn's request.