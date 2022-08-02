Court reports

District Court of Benton County

Pea Ridge Dept., Judge Ray Bunch

Tuesday, July 26, 2022

Lynette F. Curry, 37, contempt and failure to pay fines and costs, nol prossed; contempt and failure to complete public service, nol prossed; failure to appear, nol prossed

Daniel Deleon, 20, no or expired vehicle or trailer license, nol prossed; possession of a controlled substance, guilty; possession of drug paraphernalia, nol prossed

Brenda Dixon, 50, expired tags, guilty; no proof of liability insurance, guilty; failure to appear, guilty

Jacob Michael Fisher, 36, driving on a suspended or revoked drivers license, dismissed; drove left of center, guilty; driving while intoxicated, guilty; refusal to submit to test, guilty; no proof of liability insurance, nol prossed

Hunter Scott Hatcher, 22, no or expired vehicle or trailer license, guilty; no proof of liability insurance, guilty; failure to register or transfer, dismissed; no proof of liability insurance, guilty; failure to appear, nol prossed; failure to appear, nol prossed; failure to appear, guilty

Adrian K. Leffingwell, 41, domestic battery, guilty

Stephen Lee Lyons, 38, violation of a no contact order, guilty; violation of a no contact order, guilty; domestic battery, guilty

Dylan Jay Wegner, 22, possession of open container in vehicle, guilty