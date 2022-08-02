Sign in
Replica edition News Sports Opinion Obituaries Church Special Sections Photos Contact Us Email Updates
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

Court reports

by From Staff Reports | August 2, 2022 at 6:00 a.m.

District Court of Benton County

Pea Ridge Dept., Judge Ray Bunch

Tuesday, July 26, 2022

Lynette F. Curry, 37, contempt and failure to pay fines and costs, nol prossed; contempt and failure to complete public service, nol prossed; failure to appear, nol prossed

Daniel Deleon, 20, no or expired vehicle or trailer license, nol prossed; possession of a controlled substance, guilty; possession of drug paraphernalia, nol prossed

Brenda Dixon, 50, expired tags, guilty; no proof of liability insurance, guilty; failure to appear, guilty

Jacob Michael Fisher, 36, driving on a suspended or revoked drivers license, dismissed; drove left of center, guilty; driving while intoxicated, guilty; refusal to submit to test, guilty; no proof of liability insurance, nol prossed

Hunter Scott Hatcher, 22, no or expired vehicle or trailer license, guilty; no proof of liability insurance, guilty; failure to register or transfer, dismissed; no proof of liability insurance, guilty; failure to appear, nol prossed; failure to appear, nol prossed; failure to appear, guilty

Adrian K. Leffingwell, 41, domestic battery, guilty

Stephen Lee Lyons, 38, violation of a no contact order, guilty; violation of a no contact order, guilty; domestic battery, guilty

Dylan Jay Wegner, 22, possession of open container in vehicle, guilty

Print Headline: Court reports

ADVERTISEMENT

Sponsor Content

ADVERTISEMENT

Recommended for you

Parkers Chapel finishes first week of practice
by Jason Avery
Speed, size, strength keys for Razorbacks
by Tom Murphy
Arkansas’ Council impressing in summer practices
by Bob Holt
LSU's Kelly frank about uncertainty as camp begins
by Brett Martel
NFL hopes to reduce head injuries with helmet experiment
by Steve Reed
ADVERTISEMENT