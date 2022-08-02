College news

Central Methodist

Central Methodist University in Fayette, Mo., recently announced the students included on the spring 2022 Dean's List.

More than 900 students across all campuses and online learning met the requirements for placement, including a grade point average of 3.50 or higher for the semester.

Local students among those meeting the requirements were:

• Cooper Tillman, Garfield; and

• Samual Reed Tillman, Garfield.

Since its founding in 1854, CMU has evolved into a university that confers master's, bachelor's and associate's degrees through programming on its main campus in Fayette and through extension sites and online.

UALR

The University of Arkansas at Little Rock recently announced students who made the Dean's List for the spring 2022 semester, recognizing more than 610 students whose academic performances have been superior at the end of each semester.

To be on the Dean's List, UA Little Rock students must earn at least nine credit hours and maintain at least a 3.5 GPA.

Also announced was the Chancellor's List, reserved for students who earn at least nine credit hours and at least a 3.9 GPA. More than 615 UA Little Rock students were named to the Chancellor's List for the spring 2022 semester.

Local students who made the UA Little Rock Chancellor's List include:

• Dylan Matejek of Pea Ridge

With about 9,000 students and 100 programs, UA Little Rock offers learning, research, service, social and career opportunities that can only be found at a metropolitan university located in Arkansas's capital city.

Missouri State

Each semester, students at Missouri State University in Springfield, Mo., who attain academic excellence are named to the dean's list.

For undergraduate students, criteria include enrollment in at least 12 credit hours during the spring semester and at least a 3.50 GPA (on a 4.00 scale).

• Tara Doepke of Pea Ridge (72751) made the list. Doepke was among more than 4,700 students named to the spring 2022 dean's list.

Harding University

The following students are among more than 1,200 Harding University students included on the Dean's List for grades achieved during the spring 2022 semester.

• Sadie Oldebeken of Garfield

• Anna Connolley of Garfield

Harding University is a private Christian, liberal arts university located in Searcy.

Send school news to [email protected]