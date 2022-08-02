Capt. Virgin has natural calling

Capt. Derek Virgin, paramedic, was raised in the Joplin, Mo., area where he currently lives.

In 2018, with more than 10 years serving the Joplin Metro area as a first responder, he made the decision to seek out enhanced opportunities in the northwest Arkansas area. With the knowledge of great support, and future growth, the choice was not difficult to make.

"My time in this area has served me well, and I look forward to many more years service and am excited to see, along with be apart of the rapid growth that has yet to come. I believe the city has unlimited potential, backed by tremendous support by the citizens," he said.

"I chose this field of work at a very young age when I joined the Joplin Fire Explorers. It was then that I learned I had a natural calling for public service. My ability to problem solve, intervene for the ill/injured rapidly grew through great leadership and mentoring. I am most proud of Dad (who is retired from the fire service) for his guidance to my success. Without him, I would not be who I am nor where I am today."

Although not all outcomes will end in a positive manner, having a hand in the ones that do is the driving force that makes this the greatest job there is, Virgin said.