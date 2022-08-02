Building permits

July 2022
Contractor^Address^Fee Total^Const. Value
Pedigree Place LLC^571 W. Pickens Road^ $1,698.00^724,500
Pedigree Place LLC^531 W. Pickens Road^$1,698.00^724,500
Pedigree Place LLC^511 W. Pickens Road^$1,698.00^724,500
Pedigree Place LLC^561 W. Pickens Road^$1,698.00^724,500
Pedigree Place LLC^521 W. Pickens Road^$1,698.00^724,500
Pedigree Place LLC^551 W. Pickens Road^$1,698.00^724,500
Pedigree Place LLC^541 W. Pickens Road^$1,698.00^724,500
Pedigree Place LLC^581 W. Pickens Road^$1,698.00^724,500
C3 Construction^2001 Crandall Road^$888.00^$265,650
C3 Construction^2009 Crandall Road^$973.00^$299,943
C3 Construction^2005 Crandall Road^$948.00^$289,438
C3 Construction^2008 Bergman Road^$973.00^$299,943
C3 Construction^2100 Bergman Road^$888.00^$265,650
C3 Construction^2104 Bergman Road^$928.00^$281,468
C3 Construction^2108 Bergman Road^$958.00^$293,181
Clements Homes Inc.^1908 Shelby Street^$718.00^$197,185
Clements Homes Inc.^818 Macdonald Drive^$686.00^$184,023
Clements Homes Inc.^820 Macdonald Drive^$736.00^$204,430
Northrock Builders LLC^701 Carlock Drive^$878.00^$261,545
Northrock Builders LLC^705 Carlock Drive^$831.00^$242,345
Northrock Builders LLC^2001 Abbott Lane^$958.00^$293,906
Northrock Builders LLC^2005 Abbott Lane^$878.00^$261,545
Northrock Builders LLC^2009 Abbott Lane^$881.00^$262.148
Northrock Builders LLC^2105 Abbott Lane^$913.00^$275,310
Northrock Builders LLC^2109 Abbott Lane^$988.00^$305,015
Bauman Construction LLC^300 Dobson Street^$1,126.00^$360,922
Doug Sperber^200 Wilson Boulevard^$1,126.00^$360,922
Homes By Roth^1101 Bunker Drive^$1,183.00^$383,502
Homes By Roth^1105 Bunker Drive^$1,116.00^$356,696
Homes By Roth^1109 Bunker Drive^$1,051.00^$330,131
Homes By Roth^1113 Bunker Drive^$1,068.00^$337,496
Homes By Roth^1117 Bunker Drive^$1,103.00^$351,624
Homes By Roth^1121 Bunker Drive^$1,043.00^$327,474
Homes By Roth^1213 Bunker Drive^$1,056.00^$332,425
Homes By Roth^1217 Bunker Drive^$1,093.00^$347,036
Homes By Roth^1221 Bunker Drive^$1,041.00^$326,025
Homes By Roth^1309 Bunker Drive^$1,013.00^$315,641
Homes By Roth^1317 Bunker Drive^$1,133.00^$363,337
Schuber Mitchell Homes LLC^2418 Graham Lane^$2,904.99^$212.520
Schuber Mitchell Homes LLC^2420 Graham Lane^$2,966.99^$237,636
C3 Construction^2109 Bergman Road^$888.00^$265,650
^Total Permits for Type:^41
^Total Fees for Type:^$49,518.98
^Total Const. Value for Type:^$15,487,762