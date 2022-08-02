Sign in
Replica edition News Sports Opinion Obituaries Church Special Sections Photos Contact Us Email Updates
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

Building permits

by Information from Pea Ridge City Hall | August 2, 2022 at 6:00 a.m.

July 2022

Contractor^Address^Fee Total^Const. Value

Pedigree Place LLC^571 W. Pickens Road^ $1,698.00^724,500

Pedigree Place LLC^531 W. Pickens Road^$1,698.00^724,500

Pedigree Place LLC^511 W. Pickens Road^$1,698.00^724,500

Pedigree Place LLC^561 W. Pickens Road^$1,698.00^724,500

Pedigree Place LLC^521 W. Pickens Road^$1,698.00^724,500

Pedigree Place LLC^551 W. Pickens Road^$1,698.00^724,500

Pedigree Place LLC^541 W. Pickens Road^$1,698.00^724,500

Pedigree Place LLC^581 W. Pickens Road^$1,698.00^724,500

C3 Construction^2001 Crandall Road^$888.00^$265,650

C3 Construction^2009 Crandall Road^$973.00^$299,943

C3 Construction^2005 Crandall Road^$948.00^$289,438

C3 Construction^2008 Bergman Road^$973.00^$299,943

C3 Construction^2100 Bergman Road^$888.00^$265,650

C3 Construction^2104 Bergman Road^$928.00^$281,468

C3 Construction^2108 Bergman Road^$958.00^$293,181

Clements Homes Inc.^1908 Shelby Street^$718.00^$197,185

Clements Homes Inc.^818 Macdonald Drive^$686.00^$184,023

Clements Homes Inc.^820 Macdonald Drive^$736.00^$204,430

Northrock Builders LLC^701 Carlock Drive^$878.00^$261,545

Northrock Builders LLC^705 Carlock Drive^$831.00^$242,345

Northrock Builders LLC^2001 Abbott Lane^$958.00^$293,906

Northrock Builders LLC^2005 Abbott Lane^$878.00^$261,545

Northrock Builders LLC^2009 Abbott Lane^$881.00^$262.148

Northrock Builders LLC^2105 Abbott Lane^$913.00^$275,310

Northrock Builders LLC^2109 Abbott Lane^$988.00^$305,015

Bauman Construction LLC^300 Dobson Street^$1,126.00^$360,922

Doug Sperber^200 Wilson Boulevard^$1,126.00^$360,922

Homes By Roth^1101 Bunker Drive^$1,183.00^$383,502

Homes By Roth^1105 Bunker Drive^$1,116.00^$356,696

Homes By Roth^1109 Bunker Drive^$1,051.00^$330,131

Homes By Roth^1113 Bunker Drive^$1,068.00^$337,496

Homes By Roth^1117 Bunker Drive^$1,103.00^$351,624

Homes By Roth^1121 Bunker Drive^$1,043.00^$327,474

Homes By Roth^1213 Bunker Drive^$1,056.00^$332,425

Homes By Roth^1217 Bunker Drive^$1,093.00^$347,036

Homes By Roth^1221 Bunker Drive^$1,041.00^$326,025

Homes By Roth^1309 Bunker Drive^$1,013.00^$315,641

Homes By Roth^1317 Bunker Drive^$1,133.00^$363,337

Schuber Mitchell Homes LLC^2418 Graham Lane^$2,904.99^$212.520

Schuber Mitchell Homes LLC^2420 Graham Lane^$2,966.99^$237,636

C3 Construction^2109 Bergman Road^$888.00^$265,650

^Total Permits for Type:^41

^Total Fees for Type:^$49,518.98

^Total Const. Value for Type:^$15,487,762

Print Headline: Building permits

ADVERTISEMENT

Sponsor Content

ADVERTISEMENT

Recommended for you

Parkers Chapel finishes first week of practice
by Jason Avery
Speed, size, strength keys for Razorbacks
by Tom Murphy
Arkansas’ Council impressing in summer practices
by Bob Holt
LSU's Kelly frank about uncertainty as camp begins
by Brett Martel
NFL hopes to reduce head injuries with helmet experiment
by Steve Reed
ADVERTISEMENT