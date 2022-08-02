Breaking or entering suspects arrested

Two people were arrested in connection with breaking or entering thanks to the civic involvement of Pea Ridge residents.

Shortly after 8:30 p.m. on Sunday, July 31, 2022, Pea Ridge Police officers were dispatched to the area of Abbott Street in Arlington Subdivision for suspicious activity involving and older male and female entering and exiting numerous homes under construction on the street.

"The safety of our community is everybody's concern and we can't be everywhere at once. People who see something strange in their neighborhood really help not only us, by their neighbors as well, so we can check on it," Pea Ridge Police Lt. John Langham said.

Upon arrival, officers found a white male, Harvey Mabry, 63, of Washburn, Mo., and a white female, Sarah Beck, 55, of Cassville, Mo., exiting two separate homes under construction on Abbott Street. When asked, the couple said they were looking for tile in the trash, according to a press released issued by the Pea Ridge Police Department.

During the course of the investigation, both subjects were found to be in possession of illegal drugs including methamphetamine and marijuana, and a handgun, in addition to numerous packages of tile and other construction materials in the bed of their pickup. The construction materials are believed to have been stolen from the construction sites, according to police.

As a result, Mabry was charged in connection with breaking or entering, possession of a schedule VI controlled substance, and carrying a weapon. Beck was charged with breaking or entering, possession of a controlled substance meth or cocaine lt 2gm, possession of a controlled substance schedule VI and four counts of possession of drug paraphernalia.

Both were booked into the Benton County Jail at 1:40 a.m. Monday, Aug. 1, and are awaiting a bond hearing.