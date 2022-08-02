Blackhawk coach optimistic for coming campaign

At the close of last Friday's morning workout for the 2022 Pea Ridge varsity football team, head coach Brey Cook was optimistic about where his team is going for this season, and the ones to follow.

Players for the upcoming season are to report today at 3 p.m. for equipment and taking care of the other details of becoming members of the gridiron Hawks.

"We had a good three weeks in July with close to 60 kids participating, 50 of them regularly" Cook reported. "The kids had great attitudes and they are the ones we will be depending on to have a good fall."

Cook was very pleased with his offensive players, especially in the passing game, with returning junior starter Gavin Dixon back in the fold. Dixon threw for nearly 2,000 yards last year in his first year as a varsity starter, and has several capable receivers to target this year.

"We participated in some 7-on-7 camps this summer, and we competed quite well, often with some of the larger class schools." Cook related, "Those kind of camps stress the passing game and we competed well."

Dixon (6'2", 180 lbs.) has an outstanding trio of taller pass receivers in junior Kayden Raines (6'1", 160 lbs.), senior Evan Anderson (6'2", 180 lbs.) and junior Austin James (6'2", 180 lbs.). Senior Jonathan Lyons (5'9", 145 lbs.) will get some opportunities at outside receiving as will junior Caden Thompson (5'8", 155 lbs.). Sophomore receivers Waylon Fletcher (5'10", 150 lbs.) and Brayden Wright (5'9", 145 lbs.).

Of course, the passing game has to have good offensive line play to give the passing game a chance to blossom, and in this area, Cook sees great potential.

"We are looking good with increased size," Cook said.

Connor Pierce (6'2", 300 lbs.) will return for his third year as starting center for the Hawk attack, a very important cog in the Blackhawks' attack machine. Both starting tackles from a year ago are back, giving the O-line both size and experience. Senior Mason Harling (6'2", 300 lbs.) started at left tackle last season and sophomore Peyton Carney (6'2" 260 lbs.) started every game last year as a freshman right tackle.

Junior Ryan Kahrl (5'9", 200 lbs.) will see a lot of time at different positions with senior Payton Upton (6'1", 300 lbs.) hoping to make up for missing time at left guard in 2021 as he was out with an injury. Junior Austin Quillen (6'2", 220 lbs.) will also be some having serious time playing guard as he comes into camp after slimming down nearly 80 pounds from last year.

The Hawks began their quest for improvement in 2022 with spring training back in May. That was followed up with two weeks of voluntary workouts in June, then the July activity. Fall camp starts in earnest with drills beginning at 6 a.m. Thursday.

Day No. 2 of practice will be Aug. 5 followed by Day No. 3 on Saturday, Aug. 6. After a break for Sunday, the team will hit the field every day the week of Aug. 8-13. With school starting Aug. 15, the team will have a short practice that morning, before hosting the Elkins Elks in a preseason game at Blackhawk Stadium on Aug. 16.

The junior high Hawks will play at 5:30 p.m., with the varsity taking the field at 7:15 p.m.

Elkins is a member of the Hawks' old 4A-1 Conference. They played 2021 in the 4A-4 District before being moved up to the 4A-1 to replace Pea Ridge when they moved to the 5A West in 2020. Two years after they moved to the 4A-1, they were joined by Ozark in the move north. Also joining the 4A-1 this year is Lincoln, moving up from the 3A-1.

The Elks were 8-3 in 2021 and they are ranked the No. 2 team in the 4A-1 this season behind No. 1 Ozark who also finished 8-3 last season.

Ten days after the Elkins matchup, the Hawks will open the official season by hosting the 4A-1s No. 4-ranked Gravette Lions. Two weeks later, they will be on the road for their second non-conference game at the 4A-1's No. 3-ranked Gentry Pioneers Sept. 9.