Benton County Jail

by From Staff Reports | August 2, 2022 at 6:00 a.m.

Monday, July 25

10:55 a.m. Skylar Hook-Hernandez, 25, Pea Ridge, by Rogers Police, failure to appear

Wednesday, July 27

12:49 a.m. Cortney Wogamon, 32, Pea Ridge, by Rogers Police, possession controlled substance Sch. 1, 2 meth/cocaine; possession controlled substance; possession drug paraphernalia

2:54 p.m. Emily Meier, 27, Seligman, Mo., by BCSO, failure to appear

Friday, July 29

1:07 a.m. Kurt Aaron Simrell, 38, Garfield, by BCSO, two third degree assault on family or household member; three endangering the welfare of a minor

Saturday, July 30

3:45 a.m. Bryan Gibson, 52, Pea Ridge, by Little Flock Police, refusal to submit to chemical test; violation of Omnibus DWI Act (second); possession of open container; violation ignition interlock device; no tail lamps or reflectors

Monday, Aug. 1

12:55 a.m. Sarah Beck, 55, Cassville, Mo., by Pea Ridge Police, possession controlled substance (PCS) ; residential burglary; two breaking or entering; possession of a controlled substance Sch. 1,2 meth/cocaine; four possession drug paraphernalia meth/cocaine

1:40 a.m. Harvey Mabry, 63, Cassville, Mo., by Pea Ridge Police, possession of a controlled substance; simultaneous possession of drugs and firearms; residential burglary; two breaking or entering

Print Headline: Benton County Jail

