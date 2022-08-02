Sign in
August Garden Bake

by Annette Beard | August 2, 2022 at 7:00 a.m.

Recipe from the Country Kitchen Column

The TIMES August 28, 1997

1 c. seasoned or plain bread crumbs

2-3 medium zucchini

2 medium cucumbers (peel, if store bought)

1 large onion

1-1 1/2 c. shredded cheese, half cheddar & half Monterey Jack is good

1/2 tsp. or more of Italian seasoning

Preheat oven to 350 degrees. In a shallow, greased casserole sprinkle some of the crumbs. Slice vegetables thinly onto crumbs; sprinkle lightly with more crumbs and dot with butter; add a layer of cheese; continue layering, ending with a final layer of crumbs and cheese. Bake about 1 hour. Let stand for about 10 minutes before serving.

Subscribers -- The Times would like to share readers' recipes. Recipes may be mailed to P.O. Box 25, Pea Ridge, AR, 72751; or emailed to [email protected]

Print Headline: August Garden Bake

