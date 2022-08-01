Sign in
Public meetings planned

by From Staff Reports | August 1, 2022 at 11:53 a.m.

There are two special and one regular public meeting were scheduled for Tuesday, Aug. 9.

The Pea Ridge City Council was to hold a special meeting at 4 p.m. Tuesday in council room at City Hall. The agenda includes opening bids for the Otter Creek Sewer Basin Project, a resolution authorizing an agreement with Earthplan Design Alternatives and Pedigree Place asset dedication.

Pea Ridge School Board was scheduled to hold a special meeting at 5 p.m. Tuesday, Aug. 2, in Room 119 at Pea Ridge High School to discuss personnel.

The regular Planning Commission was scheduled for 7 p.m. Tuesday, Aug. 2, in the council room at City Hall.

