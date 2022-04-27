Wreck stalls traffic on Pickens

A three-vehicle collision on West Pickens Road Friday afternoon stalled traffic.

At about 3:30 p.m. Friday, April 22, 2022, officers of the Pea Ridge Police Department responded to a three-vehicle collision at West Pickens Road near Greene Street, according to Lt. John Langham, public information officer for Pea Ridge Police. Emergency personnel from the Pea Ride Fire-EMS Department also responded and helped direct traffic.

Drivers involved were Avery Escajeda, 19, of Pea Ridge, Andrew Lamarte, 43, of Bella Vista, and a 16-year-old female of Pea Ridge.

According to statements, a silver Honda Civic driven by Escajeda, was turning westbound onto Pickens Road from Greene Street when the vehicle struck a black Hyundai Elantra driven by Lamarte that was already westbound on Pickens Road passing Greene Street at the time of impact. The collision caused the Elantra to veer into the oncoming lane and strike a Nissan Kick driven by a youth that was stopped in traffic.

No significant injuries were reported. One vehicle was disabled and towed from the scene, according to the report.