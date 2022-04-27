Track wins reward — coach shaved





TIMES photograph by Annette Beard

As the high-point winner of the Jr. High Track District meet, Trey Bounds was the first to begin shaving hair off coach Nico Hall Wednesday, April 20. The boys' team won the District meet by 5 points and had alternated the lead with second-place Harrison throughout the meet. Go to the Pea Ridge TIMES photograph gallery at https://tnebc.nwaonline.com/photos/ for more photographs.

"It's all coming off," coach Nico Hall told his students when they shaved his head as a reward for winning the District meet for Jr. High track.

TIMES photograph by Annette Beard

Boys and girls from both junior high and varsity track enjoyed watching the process of shaving coach Nico Hall's head. Hall had promised the team they could shave his head if they won the meet Tuesday. After they won the District meet, the team met Hall at school early Wednesday morning for the fulfillment of Hall's promise.

