Track Hawks qualify for state meet

Wolverine Quad Invitational 2022
Apr 21, 2022
Bentonville West High School
Centerton, AR
Pea Ridge High School Results
GIRLS
100-meter dash
2nd^Kamree Dye^13.46
17th^Heaven Perrin^15.11
18th^Raelynn Raines^15.25
21st^Hailey Muller^16.93
400-meter dash
1st^Kamree Dye^59.65
9th^Evelyn Hernandez^1:04.79
12th^Madison Smith^1:06.18
13th^Ava Pippin^1:08.31
1,600-meter run
4th^RyLee Raines^5:56.90
7th^Ava Pippin^6:33.78
8th^Halle Sexton^6:41.03
3,200-meter run
2nd^Liz Vazques^12:26.86
4th^Harley Ingram^16:04.74
100-meter hurdles
7th^Trinity Fox^19.10
8th^Ryleigh Gilbreath^21.18
9th^Breylee Hardy^21.35
300-meter hurdles
6th^Trinity Fox^53.84
8th^Ryleigh Gilbreath^1:00.04
4X100-meter relay
4th^Relay Team^52.17
4X200-meter relay
4th^Relay Team^1:56.10
Sprint medley relay
2nd^Relay Team^5:33.79
High jump
6th^Kylee Tidwell^4-10
Long jump
5th^Kamree Dye^15-11.5
8th^RyLee Raines^14-9
9th^Madison Smith^14-5.5
12th^Isabella Cruz^11-10
Triple jump
7th^Madison Smith^31-3.5
11th^Halle Sexton^28-4.5
12th^Raelynn Raines^26-11.25
Pole vault
8th^Allie King^8-0
11th^Kourtney Kougl^7-0
12th^Ryleigh Gilbreath^6-0
Discus
8th^Madison Sims^67-4
10th^Trinity Fox^63-0
12th^Layla Upton^60-4
13th^Kourtney Kougl^58-8
Shot put
12th^Layla Upton^24-7.25
13th^Madison Sims^22-2
14th^Hannah Williams^21-10.75
BOYS
100-meter dash
16th^Nathan Tucker^12.44
19th^Phoenix Edmisson^12.65
21st^Conner Nunley^12.98
22nd^Ashton Burt^13.38
400-meter dash
12th^Mason Wolfenden^1:02.62
13th^Cole Anders^1:02.68
14th^Isaac Cruz^1:04.25
15th^Joseph Peal^1:04.49
1,600-meter run
16th^Trysten Simonds^5:44.43
17th^Drake Satterwhite^5:51.05
18th^Joe Ingram^6:15.24
19th^Davis Tenney^6:17.23
3,200-meter run
2nd^Grandon Grant^10:21.25
5th^Troy Ferguson^10:47.02
110-meter hurdles
5th^Isaac Cruz^18.02
6th^Jackson Turner^18.89
7th^Mason Wolfenden^19.35
300-meter hurdles
9th^Nathan Tucker^45.72
11th^Jackson Turner^47.05
4x100-meter relay
5th^Relay Team^44.99
4x200-meter relay
5th^Relay Team^1:34.52
Sprint medley relay
4th^Relay Team^4:15.17
Distance medley relay
4th^Relay Team^11:39.92
High jump
7th^Liem Taylor ^5-4
7th^Ryan Law^5-4
Long jump
6th^Phoenix Edmisson^18-3
9th^Mason Butler^17-4
10th^Harper Geren^17-3.5
13th^Nikolas Galbraith^14-5.25
Triple jump
9th^Phoenix Edmisson^35-10.75
12th^Mason Butler^33-9.5
Pole vault
4th^Caleb Neil^12-4
5th^Elijah Wiggins^11-10
6th^Logan Tucker^11-10
7th^Trey Bounds^11-4
Discus
13th^Rylee Quick^99-3
14th^Peyton Carney^98-11
18th^Peyton Kitterman^83-9
19th^Justin Merino^72-4
Shot put
6th^Peyton Carney^41-3
9th^Jason Beyer^39-6.5
17th^Peyton Kitterman^32-1.75
18th^Devon Hopkins^31-1.25
Team results
Women, team rankings, 16 events scored
1) Fayetteville High School^179.50
2) Bentonville West^179
3) Har-Ber High School^115.50
4) Pea Ridge High School^78
5) Greenwood High School^6
Men, team rankings, 16 events scored
1) Bentonville West^194
2) Fayetteville High School^161
3) Har-Ber High School^127
4) Pea Ridge High School^67
5) Jessieville High School^24