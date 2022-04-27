Sign in
Track Hawks qualify for state meet

by Annette Beard | April 27, 2022 at 10:00 a.m.
Levi Schultz and Grandon Grant finished second and first in the 3,200-meter run at the District Championship in Berryville. They area both headed to the State meet.

Wolverine Quad Invitational 2022

Apr 21, 2022

Bentonville West High School

Centerton, AR

Pea Ridge High School Results

GIRLS

100-meter dash

2nd^Kamree Dye^13.46

17th^Heaven Perrin^15.11

18th^Raelynn Raines^15.25

21st^Hailey Muller^16.93

400-meter dash

1st^Kamree Dye^59.65

9th^Evelyn Hernandez^1:04.79

12th^Madison Smith^1:06.18

13th^Ava Pippin^1:08.31

1,600-meter run

4th^RyLee Raines^5:56.90

7th^Ava Pippin^6:33.78

8th^Halle Sexton^6:41.03

3,200-meter run

2nd^Liz Vazques^12:26.86

4th^Harley Ingram^16:04.74

100-meter hurdles

7th^Trinity Fox^19.10

8th^Ryleigh Gilbreath^21.18

9th^Breylee Hardy^21.35

300-meter hurdles

6th^Trinity Fox^53.84

8th^Ryleigh Gilbreath^1:00.04

4X100-meter relay

4th^Relay Team^52.17

4X200-meter relay

4th^Relay Team^1:56.10

Sprint medley relay

2nd^Relay Team^5:33.79

High jump

6th^Kylee Tidwell^4-10

Long jump

5th^Kamree Dye^15-11.5

8th^RyLee Raines^14-9

9th^Madison Smith^14-5.5

12th^Isabella Cruz^11-10

Triple jump

7th^Madison Smith^31-3.5

11th^Halle Sexton^28-4.5

12th^Raelynn Raines^26-11.25

Pole vault

8th^Allie King^8-0

11th^Kourtney Kougl^7-0

12th^Ryleigh Gilbreath^6-0

Discus

8th^Madison Sims^67-4

10th^Trinity Fox^63-0

12th^Layla Upton^60-4

13th^Kourtney Kougl^58-8

Shot put

12th^Layla Upton^24-7.25

13th^Madison Sims^22-2

14th^Hannah Williams^21-10.75

BOYS

100-meter dash

16th^Nathan Tucker^12.44

19th^Phoenix Edmisson^12.65

21st^Conner Nunley^12.98

22nd^Ashton Burt^13.38

400-meter dash

12th^Mason Wolfenden^1:02.62

13th^Cole Anders^1:02.68

14th^Isaac Cruz^1:04.25

15th^Joseph Peal^1:04.49

1,600-meter run

16th^Trysten Simonds^5:44.43

17th^Drake Satterwhite^5:51.05

18th^Joe Ingram^6:15.24

19th^Davis Tenney^6:17.23

3,200-meter run

2nd^Grandon Grant^10:21.25

5th^Troy Ferguson^10:47.02

110-meter hurdles

5th^Isaac Cruz^18.02

6th^Jackson Turner^18.89

7th^Mason Wolfenden^19.35

300-meter hurdles

9th^Nathan Tucker^45.72

11th^Jackson Turner^47.05

4x100-meter relay

5th^Relay Team^44.99

4x200-meter relay

5th^Relay Team^1:34.52

Sprint medley relay

4th^Relay Team^4:15.17

Distance medley relay

4th^Relay Team^11:39.92

High jump

7th^Liem Taylor ^5-4

7th^Ryan Law^5-4

Long jump

6th^Phoenix Edmisson^18-3

9th^Mason Butler^17-4

10th^Harper Geren^17-3.5

13th^Nikolas Galbraith^14-5.25

Triple jump

9th^Phoenix Edmisson^35-10.75

12th^Mason Butler^33-9.5

Pole vault

4th^Caleb Neil^12-4

5th^Elijah Wiggins^11-10

6th^Logan Tucker^11-10

7th^Trey Bounds^11-4

Discus

13th^Rylee Quick^99-3

14th^Peyton Carney^98-11

18th^Peyton Kitterman^83-9

19th^Justin Merino^72-4

Shot put

6th^Peyton Carney^41-3

9th^Jason Beyer^39-6.5

17th^Peyton Kitterman^32-1.75

18th^Devon Hopkins^31-1.25

Team results

Women, team rankings, 16 events scored

1) Fayetteville High School^179.50

2) Bentonville West^179

3) Har-Ber High School^115.50

4) Pea Ridge High School^78

5) Greenwood High School^6

Men, team rankings, 16 events scored

1) Bentonville West^194

2) Fayetteville High School^161

3) Har-Ber High School^127

4) Pea Ridge High School^67

5) Jessieville High School^24

