Track Hawks qualify for state meet

Levi Schultz and Grandon Grant finished second and first in the 3,200-meter run at the District Championship in Berryville. They area both headed to the State meet.

Wolverine Quad Invitational 2022 Apr 21, 2022 Bentonville West High School Centerton, AR Pea Ridge High School Results GIRLS 100-meter dash 2nd^Kamree Dye^13.46 17th^Heaven Perrin^15.11 18th^Raelynn Raines^15.25 21st^Hailey Muller^16.93 400-meter dash 1st^Kamree Dye^59.65 9th^Evelyn Hernandez^1:04.79 12th^Madison Smith^1:06.18 13th^Ava Pippin^1:08.31 1,600-meter run 4th^RyLee Raines^5:56.90 7th^Ava Pippin^6:33.78 8th^Halle Sexton^6:41.03 3,200-meter run 2nd^Liz Vazques^12:26.86 4th^Harley Ingram^16:04.74 100-meter hurdles 7th^Trinity Fox^19.10 8th^Ryleigh Gilbreath^21.18 9th^Breylee Hardy^21.35 300-meter hurdles 6th^Trinity Fox^53.84 8th^Ryleigh Gilbreath^1:00.04 4X100-meter relay 4th^Relay Team^52.17 4X200-meter relay 4th^Relay Team^1:56.10 Sprint medley relay 2nd^Relay Team^5:33.79 High jump 6th^Kylee Tidwell^4-10 Long jump 5th^Kamree Dye^15-11.5 8th^RyLee Raines^14-9 9th^Madison Smith^14-5.5 12th^Isabella Cruz^11-10 Triple jump 7th^Madison Smith^31-3.5 11th^Halle Sexton^28-4.5 12th^Raelynn Raines^26-11.25 Pole vault 8th^Allie King^8-0 11th^Kourtney Kougl^7-0 12th^Ryleigh Gilbreath^6-0 Discus 8th^Madison Sims^67-4 10th^Trinity Fox^63-0 12th^Layla Upton^60-4 13th^Kourtney Kougl^58-8 Shot put 12th^Layla Upton^24-7.25 13th^Madison Sims^22-2 14th^Hannah Williams^21-10.75 BOYS 100-meter dash 16th^Nathan Tucker^12.44 19th^Phoenix Edmisson^12.65 21st^Conner Nunley^12.98 22nd^Ashton Burt^13.38 400-meter dash 12th^Mason Wolfenden^1:02.62 13th^Cole Anders^1:02.68 14th^Isaac Cruz^1:04.25 15th^Joseph Peal^1:04.49 1,600-meter run 16th^Trysten Simonds^5:44.43 17th^Drake Satterwhite^5:51.05 18th^Joe Ingram^6:15.24 19th^Davis Tenney^6:17.23 3,200-meter run 2nd^Grandon Grant^10:21.25 5th^Troy Ferguson^10:47.02 110-meter hurdles 5th^Isaac Cruz^18.02 6th^Jackson Turner^18.89 7th^Mason Wolfenden^19.35 300-meter hurdles 9th^Nathan Tucker^45.72 11th^Jackson Turner^47.05 4x100-meter relay 5th^Relay Team^44.99 4x200-meter relay 5th^Relay Team^1:34.52 Sprint medley relay 4th^Relay Team^4:15.17 Distance medley relay 4th^Relay Team^11:39.92 High jump 7th^Liem Taylor ^5-4 7th^Ryan Law^5-4 Long jump 6th^Phoenix Edmisson^18-3 9th^Mason Butler^17-4 10th^Harper Geren^17-3.5 13th^Nikolas Galbraith^14-5.25 Triple jump 9th^Phoenix Edmisson^35-10.75 12th^Mason Butler^33-9.5 Pole vault 4th^Caleb Neil^12-4 5th^Elijah Wiggins^11-10 6th^Logan Tucker^11-10 7th^Trey Bounds^11-4 Discus 13th^Rylee Quick^99-3 14th^Peyton Carney^98-11 18th^Peyton Kitterman^83-9 19th^Justin Merino^72-4 Shot put 6th^Peyton Carney^41-3 9th^Jason Beyer^39-6.5 17th^Peyton Kitterman^32-1.75 18th^Devon Hopkins^31-1.25 Team results Women, team rankings, 16 events scored 1) Fayetteville High School^179.50 2) Bentonville West^179 3) Har-Ber High School^115.50 4) Pea Ridge High School^78 5) Greenwood High School^6 Men, team rankings, 16 events scored 1) Bentonville West^194 2) Fayetteville High School^161 3) Har-Ber High School^127 4) Pea Ridge High School^67 5) Jessieville High School^24

Print Headline: Track Hawks qualify for state meet

