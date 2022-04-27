Tony Travis named AD of the year

Tony Travis has been named 4A Athletic Director of the Year by the Arkansas High School Administrators Association.

"I don't know how anyone found out," Travis said humbly when asked about his being named athletic director of the year for 4A for state and conference 41-A.

The honor was announced at the School Board meeting.

"It's super nice, but it's a reflection of the entire program," Travis said. "Nothing is done alone. It's a reflection of the coaches, everyone across the board -- the chain gang, scoreboard, press box crew in football, the concession stand, the SROs.

"It's a reflection of the whole athletic program and what people see when they come to our events. It ain't me. It's the whole group."

"I don't have the ability to go be assistant principal, too, without us having good coaches who take care of business," he said.

"I've already talked to each of our head coaches telling them how much I appreciate them," Travis said.

"Congratulations on this much-deserved honor," school superintendent Keith Martin said. "We are grateful for all you do for our students and staff."

Travis will be recognized at the annual AHSAAA State Awards banquet this summer in Conway.

Travis was head football coach in Pea Ridge from 2009 to 2016, returned to Pea Ridge as assistant principal and has served as Athletics/Activities director since May 2020. He will release the AD position this summer to Charley Clark, who was named AD recently.