Scrappy fish hot topic in April

Talk highlights Beaver Lake

A free program about Beaver Lake geared toward new residents and people who want to learn more about the lake will be 2 p.m. Sunday, May 1, at Hobbs State Park-Conservation Area in the outdoor education pavilion.

Alan Bland, retired Army Corps of Engineers park ranger at Beaver Lake, will discuss the history and purpose of the reservoir. He'll explain how Beaver Lake operates in conjunction with other corps reservoirs along the White River and its tributaries.

Flip Putthoff, outdoors reporter at the Northwest Arkansas Democrat-Gazette, will talk about recreation opportunities at Beaver Lake such as kayaking, fishing and exploring. For details call the visitor center, (479) 789-5000.

Hike circles village loop

Hill 'N Dale Hiking Club will hike a 6.4-mile loop Monday in Bella Vista. The route will take in the Pinyon Creek, Back 40, Taylor Homestead and SBAT trails.

Meet at 9 a.m. at the Lake Ann Back 40 trailhead, 1 Wem Lane, on the east side of the lake.

Interested hikers should contact Bev Munstermann, (479) 721-2193 or [email protected] For more information go to bvhikingclub.com.

Bike race tests endurance

The Noon 2 Moon endurance mountain bike race is set for May 14 at Coler Mountain Bike Preserve in Bentonville. Riders will compete in a 6- or 12-hour race to see how many laps they can complete in that time frame.

Laps will be six to eight miles long. The route will be announced on race day. Both races start at noon. Riders may race solo or as a team. Visit noon2moonrace.com for more information and registration.

Volunteers are needed to help with the event.

Register youths for hunt

Arkansas Game and Fish Commission is taking registrations for a youth quail hunt to be held May 21. The hunt is for a limited number of youths age 12-15 who have not had an opportunity to go hunting. Youngsters will get hands-on experience hunting, cleaning their birds and eating them. Email [email protected] to register.

Buffalo film offered online

The Ozark Society has released the documentary film "First River: How Arkansas Saved a National Treasure" to mark the 50th anniversary of the Buffalo National River's official designation as America's first national river.

The film, which was produced by the Ozark Society, explores the river's conservation history as well as contemporary issues facing Buffalo National River. It is available for free public streaming on the Ozark Society website, www.ozarksociety.net.