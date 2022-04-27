Recollections

50 Years Ago

Pea Ridge Graphic

Vol. 7 No. 17

Thursday, April 27, 1972

One of the biggest fires to occur in Pea Ridge in many years destroyed the main storage shed of the Pea Ridge Lumber and Hardware and heavily damaged large portions of the main building early Friday morning. A local fireman, Tim Wood, suffered second degree burns to one hand.

The Pea Ridge Cafe was purchased Saturday by Mr. and Mrs. J.S. Anderson, who reside five miles northwest of here. The seller, Mrs. Eva Nickerson, founded the cafe four years ago.

The Pea Ridge School Board accepted the resignation of three teachers and hired the remaining staff and faculty for the 1972-1973 school year.

40 Years Ago

Pea Ridge Graphic-Scene

Vol. 17 No. 17

Wednesday, April 28, 1982

The Pea Ridge District 109 School Board voted Monday to rehire 30 teachers, took no action on three and accepted resignations from five during a wide-ranging three- and a half-hour long meeting that included a 39-minute executive session. Action on teacher contracts followed the executive session.

Mrs. Norma Hoag, Sulphur Springs post-mistress, has been named temporary officer in charge of the Pea Ridge Post Office during the illness and absence of Postmaster Stanley Buttrey.

The Pea Ridge City Park Commission announced it is trying to complete all building projects at the park this summer which includes tables for the pavilion. The tables are estimated to cost $100 each.

30 Years Ago

Pea Ridge Country Times

Vol. 27 No. 17

Thursday, April 30, 1992

Pea Ridge School superintendent Marvin Higginbottom is seeking input from parents about next year's calendar. The request is in response to questions raised about this year's calendar, particularly because school was held on Good Friday.

Shelby Knapp was named Arkansas Outstanding Woman of ESA at the 42nd state convention of the Arkansas Council of Epsilon Sigma Alpha International Sororities at the Hot Springs Majestic Hotel April 25.

Seven Pea Ridge high School students will participate in either Girls State or Boys State in Little Rock in early June, said high school counselor Judy Brick. They are Russell Bray, Erick Harp, Rusty Sorrell, Christy Graham, Sharon Goates, Leyla Maloney and Belinda Robins.

20 Years Ago

The TIMES of Northeast Benton County

Vol. 37 No. 17

Wednesday, April 24, 2002

A tape recording of barking dogs highlighted the City Council meeting Tuesday. Scott Bounds, a member of the Pea Ridge Planning Commission and concerned citizen, taped his neighbor's dog barking at 10:30 p.m. to demonstrate the city's need for tougher animal control laws.

Avoca will celebrate its new town hall and city park with a dedication and ribbon cutting ceremony Saturday, April 27.

Last year, the Pea Ridge Community Scholarship Fund handed out more than $3,000 in scholarships to local seniors who applied for help. Now, in its 17th year, the fund organizes and establishes a funding base to help PRHS graduating students further their educations.

10 Years Ago

The TIMES of Northeast Benton County

Vol. 47 No. 17

Wednesday, April 25, 2012

Presenting several options for a new ambulance to the City Council, Fire Chief Frank Rizzio told council members to "find a way to finance it" after was asked whether the money was in his budget.

GATEWAY -- City records are missing according to Mayor David White who said records, old ledgers, historical information dating back to 1813 is missing.

A sidewalk on Hayden Road from the high school to the city park may become a reality before the end of the year, thanks to a highway department grant and action by the City Council.

To begin two projects, the city has taken out two lines of credit at the two local banks, after extensive discussion at the regular City Council meeting Tuesday, April 17. "We have a deadline of Sept. 1 for the wastewater project to begin," Mayor Jackie Crabtree told councilmen.